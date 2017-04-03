www.NAELA.org We’re hearing more and more in the news and through statistics that Americans are not properly preparing for retirement or saving enough for possible unexpected illness or disability.

National Financial Literacy Month highlights the importance of financial literacy and teaching Americans how to establish and maintain healthy financial habits. The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) supports this crucial goal as its members regularly assist older Americans, people with special needs, and their families with estate and retirement planning, planning for the care of a special needs child, long-term care, and other financial legal matters.

“We’re hearing more and more in the news and through statistics that Americans are not properly preparing for retirement or saving enough for possible unexpected illness or disability. NAELA member attorneys are dedicated to helping their clients learn more about financial preparedness for these situations,” said NAELA President Catherine Anne Seal, CELA, CAP.

To learn more about financial planning for older Americans and people with special needs, locate an elder law or special needs planning attorney in your area using the NAELA Member Directory.

About NAELA

About NAELA

Members of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) are attorneys who are experienced and trained in working with the legal problems of aging Americans and individuals of all ages with disabilities.

