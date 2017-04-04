This acquisition expands Exotic’s capabilities, both geographically and technically, which will allow us to further expand our footprint in the United States.”

Exotic Automation & Supply, a premier Parker Hannifin distributor, announced today they have acquired Sidener Engineering, an Indiana Parker Hannifin distributor. The acquisition joins two well-established, reputable leading fluid power suppliers to offer greater services to Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and surrounding areas.

Sidener Engineering was founded in 1981 and has grown into a full-line, value added distributor for fluid power, pneumatic & engineered safety products. Sidener Engineering also specializes in unique safety products for the foundry industry.

Exotic Automation & Supply was founded in 1963 and has grown to become one of Parker’s largest distributors in the United States. As one of only a handful of Parker distributors authorized as a Center of Excellence for hydraulic, fluid connector, pneumatic and electromechanical products, Exotic has earned the reputation of being a supplier of choice to many diversified markets in Michigan.

“This acquisition expands Exotic’s capabilities, both geographically and technically, which will allow us to further expand our footprint in the United States,” Steve Orlando, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Exotic Automation & Supply said. “One of our first initiatives will be to assist Sidener in promoting proprietary foundry & safety products throughout the US.”

“This partnership creates an exciting opportunity for our company and customers,” Greg Sidener, President of Sidener Engineering said. “Partnering with Exotic increases our capabilities through expanded marketing, sales, engineering and manufacturing capabilities. I see tremendous growth offered by the joining of our two companies.”

“We are very happy to welcome Greg Sidener and the Sidener team to the Exotic family and we look forward to substantial growth in the future,” Tom Marino, President of Exotic Automation & Supply said.

About Exotic Automation & Supply: Exotic Automation & Supply’s headquarters is located in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The company maintains full service centers throughout Michigan with locations in Freeland (Saginaw), Lansing, Taylor, Flint, Jackson, Rochester Hills, Shelby Township, Ann Arbor, as well as at the main Farmington Hills complex.

About Sidener Engineering: Sidener Engineering’s headquarters is located in Noblesville, Indiana with service centers located in Evansville, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Louisville, KY.