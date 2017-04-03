A 30 percent increase in size allows us to have all of our fabrication services under one roof, which will result in greater efficiency, quality and cost-effectiveness for our customers.

Atlantic Constructors, Inc., (ACI) the region’s leading commercial and industrial contractor with offices in Richmond, Roanoke and Hampton Roads, is currently undergoing a $3 million expansion to enlarge its fabrication facility in Richmond from 100,000 to 130,000 square feet. The project, which is scheduled for completion in July 2017, enables ACI to seize a competitive edge with its prefabrication and modular construction capabilities.

With the expansion, ACI is adding a significant amount of fabrication capacity, including increased overhead crane capacity, to meet the growing customer demand for “off-job site” assemblies and prefabrication. ACI fabricates the ductwork, piping, plumbing and steelwork to the client’s exact specifications while work at the client’s construction site is underway. The finished ACI products are then delivered to the job site in a ready-to-install state, increasing quality control and minimizing on-site installation time.

“A 30 percent increase in size allows us to have all of our fabrication services under one roof, which will result in greater efficiency, quality and cost-effectiveness for our customers,” said Terrence Kerner, President of ACI. “We are passionate about providing something extraordinary in terms of innovative and quality solutions for our clients. This expansion is a big step toward achieving our strategic goal to be positioned as the Mid-Atlantic region’s contractor of choice.”

“We are extremely pleased that Atlantic Constructors has made this new three-million-dollar investment in their facility here in the Bermuda District in Chesterfield County. Atlantic Constructors is a top-quality employer that truly lives their mission of being Extraordinary through Innovation, Collaboration, and Diversity,” said Dorothy Jaeckle, Chair, Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors. "We appreciate Atlantic Constructors' commitment to continued growth and we look forward to the new jobs this growth will bring to our community. Atlantic Constructors has been a great corporate community partner and we congratulate them on this expansion and wish them continued success."

Atlantic Constructors, Inc. is a full service industrial and commercial contractor headquartered in Richmond, VA (Chesterfield County) with satellite offices in Newport News, Roanoke, and Hampton Roads, VA. Our highly skilled team of over 550 employees serves customers throughout the mid-Atlantic region. For more information, visit http://www.acibuilds.com.