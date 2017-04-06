Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Keynote Learning 2017

Photo credit: David Slijper “Mrs. Obama’s presentation will set the stage for rich dialogues at Learning 2017”, says Elliott Masie, Host and Chair of Learning 2017

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be the keynote speaker at Elliott Masie’s Learning 2017 conference on October 23rd in Orlando, Florida.

Michelle Robinson Obama served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

As a transformative First Lady, Mrs. Obama launched and led four key initiatives: Let’s Move!, to address the challenge of childhood obesity; Joining Forces, to support veterans, service members and their families; Reach Higher, to inspire young people to seek higher education; and Let Girls Learn, to help adolescent girls around the world go to school.

Before becoming First Lady, Michelle Obama attended Princeton University and Harvard Law School. She started her career as an attorney at the Chicago law firm, Sidley & Austin, where she met her future husband, Barack Obama. She later worked in the Chicago mayor’s office, the University of Chicago, and the University of Chicago Medical Center. Mrs. Obama also founded the Chicago chapter of Public Allies, an organization that prepares young people for careers in public service.

Mrs. Obama was born on January 17, 1964. She married Barack Obama in 1992. They currently live in Washington, DC and have two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

“Mrs. Obama’s presentation will set the stage for rich dialogues at Learning 2017,” says Elliott Masie, Host and Chair of the event.

Learning 2017 will be held in Orlando, Florida from October 22 to October 25 at Walt Disney World.

Learning 2017 is produced by a collaborative of 200 global corporations, focused on improving workplace learning and training. Hosted and curated by Elliott Masie, Learning 2017 brings together several thousand learning professionals as they focus on the changing nature of workplace education and development. In previous years, keynotes have included General Colin Powell, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, President Bill Clinton, Apolo Ohno, Captain Sully Sullenberger, ABC’s Robin Roberts, and business authors Marshall Goldsmith, Ken Blanchard and Tom Peters.

Content and online registration at http://www.learning2017.com

