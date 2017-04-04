Altruista Health Welcomes New Project Management and Sales Executives

Altruista Health, Inc., an innovative provider of care management technology solutions for health plans and care provider organizations, has appointed Jean Prater as Vice President of Project Management and Tom Joyer as Vice President of Sales.

Mrs. Prater will lead a professional services team focused on the implementation of integrated, patient-centric population health management solutions for payers, providers and the community. Prior to joining Altruista Health, she was a part of the Health Analytics Division at General Dynamics IT, where she served for more than nine years. Jean has also served as a Solution Architect supporting a large Statewide Chronic Disease Management Clinical Registry that integrated health records from across multiple practices, identified gaps in care and provided the ability to perform data analysis and reporting regarding healthcare utilization, healthcare quality measurement, and healthcare outcomes.

Mr. Joyer is an exceptionally trained and highly successful sales leader with nearly 20 years of experience operating in large complex sales environments. As Altruista’s Vice President of Sales, Tom will work with payers and at-risk provider organizations nationally to expand the company’s current client base and increase value to those clients already engaged with Altruista Health.

Prior to joining Altruista Health, Tom was Senior Vice-President of Sales for Health Integrated, a leading care management services organization serving health plan clients covering multiple lines of business including Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, Special Needs Populations, Commercial and Federal Employee Plan memberships. While at Health Integrated, Tom successfully contracted with health plan clients for care management services valued at over $80 million annually. Prior to joining Health Integrated, Tom was Vice-President and General Manager of Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) Pharma Solutions Group.

“We are thrilled to welcome two executives with the deep expertise and clients-first focus that Tom and Jean bring to Altruista Health,” said Ashish Kachru, CEO of Altruista Health.