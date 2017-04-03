United Nations Foundation President & CEO Kathy Calvin today congratulated Aaron Sherinian, the organization’s Chief Communications and Marketing Officer, on the news that he will take up a new post leading communications at the Aga Khan Development Network after an eight year tenure steering UN Foundation communications and public relations efforts. Calvin issued the following statement:

“We all wish Aaron the best and look forward to working with him in his new role with the Aga Khan Development Network. We are delighted his talents and strengths will be deployed in such an exciting new position.

“Aaron has led communications and marketing at the UN Foundation for the past eight years -- a period of profound change in both the communications sector and in the operating environments in which the United Nations and the UN Foundation work. Through that change, Aaron excelled in implementing innovative communications and marketing programs to foster a robust constituency for UN issues and to engage supporters to take action in support of UN priorities.

“That work has been recognized by communications peers around the world with multiple awards, including a Cannes Lions honor, PR News’ Nonprofit PR Team of the Year three times, and the PR Week Global In-House Professional of the Year award. Aaron has built an industry-leading team that will continue to carry out the Foundation’s mission and mandate of creative public engagement, building on Ted Turner’s bold vision when he started the Foundation – to help tell the UN’s story in ways that engage new supporters and help advance the work of the UN around the world.”

