Leverage PR Sells to Caliber Corporate Advisers

Leverage PR, an Austin-based marketing and public relations firm specializing in the financial services, technology and real estate sectors founded by Joy Schoffler in 2010, has been acquired by leading strategic marketing and public relations firm Caliber Corporate Advisers.

“I am incredibly proud of everyone who has been a part of the Leverage PR team over the years. It was their hard work and dedication that propelled Leverage and its clients to the forefront of the financial services, technology and real estate communities,” said Schoffler, Principal, Leverage PR. “This is definitely a testament to Leverage’s reputation and success in the industry.”

Leverage PR is an award-winning agency that has served over one hundred brands throughout the years. The company partners and provides support for several well-known financial services, technology, and real estate companies and industry events around the globe, including Finovate, Empire Startups, and South by Southwest® Interactive.

Caliber Corporate Advisers was founded seven years ago and has served more than one hundred clients globally, providing strategic marketing advisory, public relations, and content marketing services that support clients’ specific business goals.

“By combining Caliber’s extensive industry experience across the financial services, technology and professional services’ sectors with Leverage’s proven track record in similar spaces, we’re able to provide clients with a deeper bench of industry experts under one umbrella,” said Harvey Hudes, Founder and CEO, Caliber Corporate Advisers. “This is a true example of building strength upon strength.”

As Leverage PR’s principal, Schoffler will continue to represent the agency and remain actively involved in business development and client strategy, as well as continuing her many leadership roles in the FinTech community.

Schoffler currently serves as the Executive Chair of the FinTech Professionals Association, as well as serving as an advisory board member for SXSWs Accelerator Pitch Event, AARP’s FinTech Advisory board, and Yodlee’s FinTech incubator.

Regarding her reasons for the transaction, Schoffler stated, “Partnering with a team with an East Coast presence was a natural transition to offering our clients even more value and resources,” said Schoffler. “Knowing Harvey and I were aligned in our passion for creating a best in class agency that allowed room for growth for employees, access to more resources and an expansive network for our clients won me over, and I am excited for all the opportunities to come.”

Leverage will operate as “Leverage PR, A Caliber Corporate Advisers Company” and will continue to hold offices in Austin.

"Having worked closely with both Leverage and Caliber, we see this combination creating a powerhouse in the FinTech world and beyond,” said Jason Henrichs, Managing Director at FinTech Forge. “The combined capabilities and experience are unparalleled. Clients will get the benefit of a PR firm that understands the nuances of fintech and the ability to execute."

The acquisition of Leverage PR by Caliber Corporate Advisers was facilitated by the expert legal team at Spiro Harrison and the counsel of Gould+Partners.

About Caliber Corporate Advisers

Caliber Corporate Advisers is a strategic marketing advisory firm that helps companies tell their story and connect with key stakeholders. Caliber is a trusted partner focused on driving growth of organizations within the financial services, technology (FinTech, LegalTech, MarTech) and professional services sectors. We provide best-in-class strategy and tactical execution of public relations and content marketing initiatives, as well as contacts’ database research. To find out more, visit http://www.calibercorporate.com.

About Leverage PR

Leverage PR is a full-service marketing and public relations firm delivering strategic planning, media relations and communications services within the financial services, technology, and real estate sectors. With extensive experience in internal and external communications and media relations, Leverage PR's team possesses a deep understanding of opportunities and challenges facing innovators. For more information, visit http://www.leverage-pr.com.

