Barcoders.com, a family owned and operated business that brings the advantages of barcode automation, and Freestyle Solutions, the leader in order and inventory management for small to mid-sized business, today announced a partnership that extends the Barcoders RFWarehouse solution with Freestyle Solutions Multichannel Order Manager (M.O.M.) software.

“We are excited to have Barcoders.com join the M.O.M. 10 community to help grow our warehouse capabilities,” said Fred Lizza, CEO of Freestyle Solutions. He added, “With Barcoders.com collaboration, our combined solution will help merchants and fulfillment businesses significantly improve warehouse, inventory management, and fulfillment operations.”

The combined solution, integrating Freestyle’s M.O.M. v10 order management systems with Barcoders’ RFWarehouse capabilities enables business to rapidly perform the following automated warehouse and inventory management functions from the aisles of the warehouse:

1. Lookup: Lookup information about a product by scanning the product’s barcode

2. Pick: Quickly and accurately pick a single order

3. Verify: Verify all SKUs are present for an order prior to packing

4. Sign: Allows an employee to quickly ‘sign’ an order in the shipping or QC Stage

5. Cycle Count: Scan a product and change its properties and inventory values

6. Multi Pick: Quickly and accurately pick up to 200 orders at a time, making a single pass through the warehouse.

“Today we are very pleased to announce a partnership with Freestyle Solutions Inc. and the release of our Level 1 RFWarehouse system for MOM 10. We are excited about the opportunity and look forward to working with the MOM community,“ said Gordon Jennings founder of Advanced Barcode Systems, Inc.

About Barcoders.com:

Barcoders.com, is a family-owned and operated business that offers innovative, turnkey warehouse management systems (WMS) for today’s multi-channel, ecommerce retailers. The company was founded in 1996 as Advanced Barcode Systems, Inc. and like many other companies operating on the Internet, has since adopted the moniker Barcoders.com.

To date, Barcoders.com has successfully implemented RFWarehouse systems in hundreds of ecommerce sites. As the smartphone has revolutionized everyone’s world beyond our previous comprehension, portable wireless barcode scanners can help revolutionize your warehouse operation beyond your present comprehension.

About Freestyle Solutions:

Freestyle Solutions provides essential order, inventory and customer management solutions to growing multichannel retailers that integrate easily with eCommerce platforms to drive efficiency, productivity, insight and growth. Freestyle Solutions proven solutions enable small to medium sized retail & fulfillment businesses to grow faster by expanding their eCommerce presence & automating back office operations to manage critical aspects of their business: multichannel order management; inventory visibility & control across multiple channels; drop ship management; rapid, reliable order fulfillment; customer management; integration with Magento, Bigcommerce, Shopify, eBay & more.

