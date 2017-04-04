Parkson Acquires Meurer Research, Inc.

Parkson Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Axel Johnson Inc., is pleased to announce that it has acquired Meurer Research, Inc. (MRI) of Golden, CO. This acquisition brings together two very well respected brands and significantly expands Parkson’s presence in the water treatment segment.

Founded in 1978 and with over 50 patents and 5,000 installations, MRI is well known for their high-capacity Inclined Plate Settlers and associated Hose-less Cable-Vac™ Sludge Collector, Ultra-Scraper and MRI Mix & Match Flocculation Systems™. With approximately 50 employees, MRI’s 43,000 square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility was built specifically to produce stainless steel and aluminum water and wastewater treatment products. Additionally, their research and development, engineering, and product design experience, when combined with their robust testing capabilities using in-house test tanks and simulators, has made MRI the brand of choice in solving all water treatment challenges.

Parkson CEO Shamus Hurley stated, “This combination will further entrench both brands in their respective markets as the industry standard for many water and wastewater applications. And we’re delighted with the options it provides Parkson to increase the competitiveness of a number of our existing products and components, as well.” C. Lonnie Meurer, MRI’s majority owner and founder, shared, “We couldn’t have found a better partner to ensure the successful transition of our business and one that will continue to deliver peerless service to our valued customers and channel partners. Equally exciting is the potential this combination affords both companies in creating a ‘Center of Excellence’ around water applications here in Golden.”

For further information on this announcement or questions regarding MRI or Parkson, please visit http://www.meurerresearch.com or http://www.parkson.com. Alternatively, you may also contact Katie Tabet at 954-917-1848.

###

About Parkson Corporation

Parkson is a supplier of equipment and solutions for potable water, process water, and industrial and municipal wastewater applications. Founded in 1960, Parkson has been owned by Axel Johnson Inc., since 1967. Parkson designs, engineers and assembles products that provide customers with advanced screening, biological, filtration, and biosolids management solutions. Parkson also has a highly trained field service team capable of completely rebuilding aging equipment or retrofitting equipment to include the latest technological advancements.

About Meurer Research, Inc.

Meurer Research, Inc. engineers and manufactures sophisticated products to solve complex issues facing water and wastewater treatment facilities worldwide. Founded in 1978, MRI has over 50 patents, both foreign and domestic, and over 5,000 installations. The company offers a range of products geared to optimize water and wastewater treatment facilities. Located in Golden, Colorado, our facility was built specifically to manufacture and market MRI water and wastewater treatment products and to provide excellent aftermarket customer service.