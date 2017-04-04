“Simple things, such as being proactive and routinely assessing your financial preparedness for retirement, are fantastic first steps towards achieving financial independence."

Every day thousands of Baby Boomers enter their retirement years. They are, unfortunately, members of a generation who are largely unsure of their financial future. For the past seven years, Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) research has discovered that Baby Boomers’ confidence in their financial preparations for retirement is steadily dropping. In 2017, only 22% of Baby Boomers feel adequately financially prepared for retirement.

Baby Boomers have redefined life at every turn and counted among their lasting legacy will be how Americans prepare for their retirement years. Through the course of their working years, Baby Boomers faced new and unique challenges, including: changes in employee benefits, longer life spans, uncertainty with Social Security and Medicare, and rising health care costs. As a result of these obstacles, more and more Americans are shouldering the burdens of retirement themselves; even as preparing for and financing one’s retirement becomes increasingly difficult. This new paradigm is largely responsible for the confidence deficit observed among Baby Boomers.

The National Retirement Planning Coalition – comprised of prominent education, consumer advocacy, and financial services organizations – says this does not have to be the case. Rethinking your retirement by developing a holistic financial plan can restore confidence and build savings for those post-working years. To help spread its message, the Coalition has organized National Retirement Planning Week®, a national effort to help consumers http://www.RetireOnYourTerms.org Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) | 1100 Vermont Ave. NW, 10th Floor | Washington, DC 20005 | (202) 469-3000 #RethinkRetirement—the theme of this year’s week. Midland IRA is proud to announce that it will be supporting National Retirement Planning Week® 2017, which will take place from April 3 to 7.

“We appreciate how daily life and the pressures of speculating on the future can make planning for retirement appear daunting. However, opportunities exist to calm these apprehensions,” said Dave Owens, President of Midland IRA. “Simple things, such as being proactive and routinely assessing your financial preparedness for retirement, are fantastic first steps towards achieving financial independence. Additionally, the guidance of financial professionals when warranted will also help you to achieve your goals.”

The National Retirement Planning Coalition, spearheaded by IRI, recognizes the need to educate Americans on retirement planning and is committed to making this a national priority. National Retirement Planning Week® and other Coalition activities demonstrate that it is possible to “Retire On Your Terms.” To support these education efforts, the coalition has collected the latest resources to help consumers and financial professionals focus on long-term financial goals. These tools are available year-round at http://www.retireonyourterms.org.

Throughout National Retirement Planning Week, the Coalition and its supporters will be releasing additional educational materials for public consumption. This will be accomplished through a national media-outreach program which includes radio, print spots, and the social media campaign #RethinkRetirement, as well as through the website. In conjunction with a host of events and meetings with legislators on Capitol Hill, National Retirement Planning Week will be the beginning of a renewed national conversation on the importance of preparing and protecting retirement.

Read the first blog posted by Midland IRA this week by going to: https://www.midlandira.com/national-retirement-planning-week-great-time-explore-self-directed-iras/

