Greenberg Traurig advised Anheuser-Busch InBev on the Polish aspects of the sale to Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. of the businesses, that prior to its combination with AB InBev were owned by SABMiller plc in Central and Eastern Europe (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia), for EUR 7.3 billion.

AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, as a result of its takeover of SABMiller, the world's second largest brewer, had made commitments to the European Commission to sell SABMiller’s CEE businesses and assets, including Kompania Piwowarska. AB InBev’s USD 103 billion merger with SABMiller was one of the largest takeovers ever completed.

Kompania Piwowarska operates three breweries in Poland: Tyskie Browary Książęce in Tychy, the Dojlidy Brewery in Białystok, and Lech Browary Wielkopolski in Poznań.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by: Managing Partner of the Warsaw office Jarosław Grzesiak, Partner Stephen Horvath from the London office, and Partner Rafał Baranowski from the Warsaw office. They were supported by Senior Associate Filip Kijowski and Associate Tomasz Denko.

