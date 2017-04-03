Rational Combinations 360° “The breadth of what we have is enormous and there is a lot of opportunity rising from it,” said Dr Axel Hoos, SVP of Oncology R&D at GSK.

The Conference Forum is pleased to announce the 2nd annual Rational Combinations 360° conference to be held on June 28-29, 2017 at The New York Academy of Medicine in New York City. Designed by lead advisors Dr Axel Hoos (GlaxoSmithKline), Dr Patrick Hwu (MD Anderson) and Dr Ian McCaffery (Corvus Pharmaceuticals), the program provides the most up-to-date progress on combination developments and is the only event that addresses business aspects, clinical advancements and scientific data that will help prioritize the best cancer treatments for individual patients and tumor types.

“The breadth of what we have is enormous and there is a lot of opportunity rising from it,” said Dr Axel Hoos, SVP of Oncology R&D at GSK. “What combinations also do is brings complexity. There are business complexities coming from the speed and collaboration that are required in order to bring assets together.”

With so many promising cancer immunotherapies in the clinic and an encouraging pipeline of new targets being developed, additional discoveries are now underway to determine the most effective, personalized rational combinations for specific types of cancer.

“When researching and building the Rational Combinations 360° program, we felt strongly that increased emphasis on prioritizing combinations will be crucial for decision-making within the IO space,” said Kate Woda, Conference Director. “Companies are racing to bring combination therapies to the market, resulting in novel therapies and innovative trial designs that are creating increased momentum for investment and business development opportunities.”

Plenary sessions will expand on last year's inaugural program and are designed around several key areas, including:



De-risking of Combination Immunotherapies

Immuno Resistance - Drivers for Combination Therapy

Novel Technologies and Emerging Biomarkers

Clinical Combination Immunotherapies

Business Aspects for Combination Immunotherapy

Clinical Manifestations of Immunological Toxicities

The speaking faculty for the program includes (as of 4/3/17):



Arjun V Balar, MD, Director of GU Medical Oncology, Perlmutter Cancer Center, NYU Langone

Roy Baynes, MD, PhD, SVP, Global Clinical Development, Merck Research Labs

Lisa H Butterfield, PhD, President, Society of ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (SITC); Professor of Medicine, Surgery and Immunology, University of Pittsburgh; Director, Immunologic Monitoring and Cellular Products Laboratory, University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute (UPCI)

Parker Cassidy, Chief Commercial Officer, Mitra Biotech

Jason Coloma, SVP, Chief Business Officer, Corvus Pharma

Roger Dansey, MD, SVP Global Clinical Development Oncology, Merck Research Laboratories

Adi Diab, MD, Assistant Professor, Department of Melanoma Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Stanley Frankel, MD, Corporate VP, Head, Immuno-Oncology Clinical R&D, Celgene

Jianjun Gao, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Genitourinary Medical Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Julie Hambleton, MD, VP, Head US Medical, Research & Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Kenneth Hance, PhD, MPH, Director, Antibody Therapies, Immuno-Oncology & Combinations Discovery Performance Unit, GlaxoSmithKline

Axel Hoos, MD, PhD, SVP, Oncology R&D, GlaxoSmithKline

Patrick Hwu, MD, Head, Division of Cancer Medicine, Department Chair, Melanoma, Medical Oncology Department Chair, Sarcoma Medical Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Ramy Ibrahim, MD, VP and Head of R&D, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy

Chung-Han Lee, MD, PhD, Medical Oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Roger Lo, MD, PhD, Professor, Medicine & Molecular and Medical Pharmacology, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA

Ian McCaffery, PhD, VP Translational Sciences, Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Ferran Prat, PhD, JD, VP, Strategic Industry Ventures, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Benjamin Thorner, SVP & Head of Business Development & Licensing, Merck Research Laboratories

David Wholley, MPhil, Director, Research Partnerships Division, Foundation for the National Institutes of Health

Rational Combinations 360° is supported by partnerships with the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) and the Society of Immunotherapy for Cancer (SITC). The program is developed in collaboration with industry, academia, the investment community, government and providers to enable attendees to gain a true 360-degree perspective. This includes creating novel trial designs, investigating scientific data and approaches to combination immunotherapies, and capitalizing on market opportunities that will ultimately help revolutionize the way cancer is treated.

