Virtual Receptionist Provider Branches Out with Earth Day Donation

Conversational wanted to show support for Earth Day and Arbor Day in a way that would make a difference long-term. What better way than by donating a financial gift that will be used for planting trees?

Virtual receptionist provider Conversational regularly donates to and supports a few community causes, but this year, the company is ‘branching out’ with a donation to The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees effort just in time for Earth Day and Arbor Day. The company’s donation will be used to combat deforestation in the United States by planting trees to replace those that have been cut down.

The recent donation to The Nature Conservancy is the virtual receptionist provider’s first foray into charitable causes outside the local community, which Conversational regularly supports (including the local Big Brothers Big Sisters, a youth ringette team, and an organization called Santa’s Angels). With the upcoming Earth and Arbor Day holidays, Conversational wanted to offer support in a way that continues to make a difference over a long period of time.

“We are all inhabitants of this planet and have a duty to take care of it. Conversational wanted to show support for Earth Day and Arbor Day in a way that would make a difference long-term. What better way than by donating a financial gift that will be used for planting trees? We believe in The Nature Conservancy’s mission and are very pleased to have been able to offer our support to the organization’s Plant a Billion Trees effort.” - Debra Carpenter, Marketing Director at Conversational

With each tree costing around $5 on average to purchase and plant, the company’s donation will certainly be useful in helping The Nature Conservancy reach its goal of planting one billion trees, a staggering total cost of more than $5 billion. Without donations big and small from organizations like Conversational and individuals, The Nature Conservancy would no longer be able to operate.

Earth Day is observed on April 22, and just a few days later on April 28 is the yearly observance of Arbor Day. Both calendar observances are centered around keeping the planet clean and renewing resources, but there are also some significant differences between Earth Day and Arbor Day.

Earth Day began in 1969 when U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson decided to create a day of observance and activism concerning the health of the planet and the United States’ use of resources. Arbor Day has been around much longer, since 1872, and was started by a Nebraska man named J. Sterling Morton. The most common way to observe Arbor Day is to plant a tree. Conversational CEO Tanya Lamont hopes other companies and individuals will join the company in making a donation this year:

“If everyone made a small donation, it would make such an incredible difference. Every tree planted has a host of benefits for the planet and for those who inhabit it - just one large tree can supply enough oxygen for 4 adults in one day, and even small trees help scrub harmful gasses from the atmosphere.” - Tanya Lamont, CEO at Conversational

Conversational’s donation to The Nature Conservancy will help plant trees in deforested areas in the United States. The Nature Conservancy makes it possible to direct a financial donation to deforested areas in the United States, China, or Brazil. For more information on donating to The Nature Conservancy, call (800) 628-6860.