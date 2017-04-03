Connected health technology, including smart inhalers, has the ability to improve clinical outcomes, increase patient engagement, and lower the total cost of care

HealthFactors, Inc. and Koronis Biomedical Technologies (KBT) today announced a formal collaboration designed to improve health care and outcomes for people with respiratory conditions associated with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cystic fibrosis.

HealthFactors, a privately held company that develops and implements connected health programs and solutions that drive better health care outcomes and lower costs, will work with KBT, a research and development company that develops technology solutions for challenging medical situations, on a variety of products and initiatives including algorithms that are used in advanced, “smart inhaler” devices.

Smart inhaler technology is increasingly being incorporated into the treatment of COPD and asthma as a way to assess and manage the effectiveness of related prescription medications for individual patients. The collaboration is focused around several clinical and technology advancements needed for the implementation of these treatment solutions into mainstream clinical practice.

The heightened focus on respiratory conditions and therapies comes as the health care industry continues to see increases in the cost of treating COPD. In 2010, the United States spent an estimated $50 billion to treat COPD, with $20 billion coming from indirect costs and $30 billion from direct health care expenses. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control estimates that more than 11 million people are living with COPD in the United States, where it is the third leading cause of death.

“Connected health technology, including smart inhalers, has the ability to improve clinical outcomes, increase patient engagement, and lower the total cost of care by capturing real-time data about medication use by patients and seamlessly and securely sharing that data with health care providers,” said Dan Spors, chief commercial officer, HealthFactors. “Our collaboration with KBT blends decades of expertise in technology, engineering, research, health care delivery and pharmaceuticals to deliver patient-centered solutions.”

This collaboration is not the first time KBT and HealthFactors have joined forces to address complex health conditions. The two companies are working with St. Paul-based RespirTech, creator of inCourage Airway Clearance Therapy, on connected technologies used in the treatment of cystic fibrosis and other chronic respiratory conditions.

The inCourage System features a therapy vest that generates pulses and chest compressions that loosen and move mucus from the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis. The comfort, ease of use, and connected capabilities of the inCourage System are designed to enhance adherence by patients, which in turn can improve clinical outcomes.

“Breakthrough treatments for complex medical conditions are being driven by a marriage of leading-edge electronic and software technology and advanced algorithms that deliver information from devices to patients, health care providers, families and caregivers,” said Patrick Lichter, co-founder, president and chief technology officer of KBT. “This type of digital solution surrounds the patient and creates a truly connected experience that factors in all aspects of their lives and health care journey.”

Throughout this collaboration, HealthFactors and KBT will partner with device manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and clinicians who are focused on emerging treatments and therapies for respiratory and other complex medical conditions.

