When you suffer with COPD, life’s smallest activities like bathing and walking can be a daily struggle; leaving the house can be overwhelming which may lead to isolated living conditions.

The World Health Organization is shining a light on depression for World Health Day on April 7, which effects an estimated 300 million people globally, including 16 million American adults, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. For the 24 million Americans with chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), depression is a common experience. The International Journal of Obstructive Pulmonary Disease reported 40 percent of COPD patients are diagnosed with severe depressive symptoms or clinical depression. The Lung Institute, which recently treated its 4,000th patient, hopes to decrease that statistic by increasing the quality of life in COPD patients.

“Many of our COPD patients suffer from depression. It is what is known in medicine as a co-morbidity,” said Dr. Jack Coleman, Jr., MD, senior medical director of the Lung Institute. “When you suffer with COPD, life’s smallest activities like bathing and walking can be a daily struggle; leaving the house can be overwhelming which may lead to isolated living conditions. You can become cut off from the things you enjoy and, too often, the ones you love.”

As the leading medical provider of regenerative cellular therapy for lung diseases, the Lung Institute is improving the quality of life for its patients by helping to promote healing within the lungs using the natural maintenance capabilities of autologous stem cells. While depression is a common topic of discussion among COPD patients, post-treatment, many experience renewed interest in completing simple tasks, while also conquering activities once thought impossible.

“I could barely leave the house and I couldn’t move. It was hard to get [up] out of a chair. I went into a depression of losing my life, the life I had and the life I loved,” said David V., patient at the Lung Institute. "But [having] the stem cell [treatment] freed me up to be able to move again. That was the move that saved my life."

Since depression can make physical symptoms of COPD worse, it’s important to create a treatment plan with a medical doctor. The Lung Institute believes COPD and depression do not have to co-exist, and managing COPD-related depression can ultimately improve patients outlook on life.

About the Lung Institute:

The Lung Institute is the leading medical provider of regenerative cellular therapy for lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease in the United States. To date, the organization has treated more than 4,000 patients. The Lung Institute’s in-house outcomes summary shows that 84.5 percent of COPD patients studied saw an improvement in their quality of life. In 2013, the Lung Institute in Tampa, Fla. opened. Now, the Lung Institute operates clinics in Tampa, Fla.; Nashville, Tenn.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Pittsburgh, Pa, and Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit http://www.lunginstitute.com, Facebook.com/lungInstitute.com, or call (800) 382-8095.

###