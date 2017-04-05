MediSked, LLC Welcomes Donna Catalano to Advisor Council

Donna brings a depth and breadth of experience to MediSked as a leader with impressive and vast experience of having led, accredited, and consulted for human service organizations that support our community.

MediSked, LLC today announced the addition of Donna Catalano to its corporate advisor council. Catalano adds 30 years of experience in non-profit management to the strategic body that provides industry insight and guidance to the technology solutions company.

“Donna brings a depth and breadth of experience to MediSked as a leader with impressive and vast experience of having led, accredited, and consulted for human service organizations that support our community,” said MediSked President and Co-founder, Doug Golub. “We’re so excited to welcome Donna to the council and collaborate with her to deliver on MediSked’s mission, purpose, and promise.”

Catalano most recently founded Eastlake Solutions, a company that provides consulting and training to nonprofit organizations in the areas of project management, organizational development, and change management. Catalano previously served as the Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer at Search, Inc. in Chicago, Illinois.

Catalano’s strong operations and service delivery experience is supplemented by an extensive working knowledge of state and federal regulations governing community-based services for adults with intellectual disabilities. For over 18 years Catalano has served as a part-time surveyor for the Commission for the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). This position allows her to travel throughout the United States and Canada to consult on best practices in non-profit management and service design and delivery for individuals with disabilities.

Catalano, a certified Project Management Professional, received a Bachelor of Social Work degree from Western Michigan University and a Master of Science degree in nonprofit management from DePaul University.

“I am honored and excited to be joining MediSked’s advisor council,” said Catalano. “MediSked has a strong commitment to understanding the needs of its clients and partners and the ever-changing state and federal regulations. I am continually impressed with MediSked’s software solutions that improve efficiencies and quality and, ultimately, improve lives. Having spent much of my career working to improve organizational efficiencies to maximize resources and positively impact services for people with disabilities, I am looking forward to being a part of this dynamic team and contributing expertise to their products and services.”

Catalano joins other world-class advisors on MediSked’s Advisor Council, including: Kathy Brown, DDNA; Joyce Steel, In the Driver’s Seat, Starbridge; and Dr. Tom Pomeranz, Universal Lifestiles.

About MediSked

Founded in 2003, MediSked is the trusted partner to human services organizations across the country, delivering integrated technology solutions and expertise to meet today’s challenges facing state and county oversight, payers, care coordination entities, and provider agencies.

Working collaboratively with its clients and partners, MediSked has developed a full-featured software ecosystem, which includes the state-wide data aggregation tools required to support CMS Final Rule transition plans, the capabilities needed to deliver conflict-free case management, and innovations to drive operational efficiencies and improve population outcomes.

MediSked currently supports the delivery of long term services and supports (LTSS) to over 200,000 individuals across 22 U.S. states with a solution suite that includes business intelligence tools for data integration, warehousing, reporting, and population health management; person-centered planning, care coordination, and collaboration tools; and an electronic records system designed to improve compliance and streamline service delivery, documentation, and billing.

MediSked is committed to its mission to be the leading brand in holistic solutions that improve lives, drive efficiencies, and generate innovations for the human services organizations that support our community. Consistently rated a “best company to work for in New York,” MediSked is based in Rochester, New York and maintains offices in Lewiston, New York and Silver Spring, Maryland. To learn more about the company, visit http://www.medisked.com.