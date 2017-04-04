DBE Certified “It’s the least we can do to honor the service of the brave men and women who served our Country and build awareness for the importance of sacrifice for freedom.”

Brevard County Florida based, Veteran-Owned Small Business Diamond Scientific has been awarded an extension by the Center for Verification and Evaluation of the Veteran Administration as a verified Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) until March, 28, 2020. As a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB), this extension increases the company's competitive edge in bidding for, partnering on and winning private and government funded projects.

Diamond Scientific works with clinical and research facilities, environmental professionals, aerospace and defense clients, and continues to maintain both HUBZone (Historically Underutilized Business Zones) and Department of Transportation-DBE certifications in addition to the VOSB Certification. The HUBZone designation indicates that a business is in an economically depressed area and is fostering economic development and employment in that area, which aligns with their vision of empowerment in the local community.

Ramon Rivera, Veteran and founder of Diamond Scientific announced today that his company will make available, while supplies last, 8” x 12” U.S. Flags on sticks, purchased through the American Legion, to schools wanting to plant flags on the graves at Veteran Cemeteries this Memorial Day weekend, May 29, 2017. “It’s the least we can do to honor the service of the brave men and women who served our country and build awareness for the importance of sacrifice for freedom.” Mr. Rivera encourages local communities to join him in supporting our Veterans and their families. Rivera continued to say that the term "veteran-owned" used to be a term that people applied to their own businesses, a kind of "self-certification," with no oversight. "Now," Rivera said, "there is a formal designation that verifies a business is owned by a veteran, complies with all the government regulations and rules governing that designation and is truly a business partner with the U.S. Government. We are proud to have received that designation."

Additionally, prime government contractors are required to offer a percentage of their subcontracts to small, veteran, women, minority owned or HUBZone designated businesses as a means to provide equal opportunities in securing government contracts. According to Rivera, even companies working on privately funded projects are beginning to give buying preference to veteran-owned companies. "Larger companies like HACH, Thermo-Fisher, and others have programs in place to support veterans in their careers and businesses. As someone who has served our country, I greatly appreciate these kinds of efforts to support and thank veterans for their service," said Rivera.

Rivera encourages other private companies to consider including veteran-owned businesses specifically in their purchasing and partnering policies. "If you could purchase the same product at the same price from a veteran-owned small business, why wouldn't you?" said Rivera. "Companies we work with can now feel confident that they too are contributing to the employment and integration of a veteran while at the same time making their bids more competitive."

Rivera also announced that Diamond Scientific, has recently purchased and relocated to 625 Peachtree St., Cocoa, Florida, 32922, with its renewed VOSB designation can be found in the government's System for Award Management (SAM) database (https://www.sam.gov/) under the name Diamond Systems. "This is a great resource for companies who want to source from veteran-owned businesses as well as those with other certifications," said Rivera.

To learn more about Diamond Scientific its veteran-owned small business certification, and its products, please visit the website: http://www.diamondsci.com

About Diamond Scientific:

Diamond Scientific is a Veteran's Administration verified, Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB), Department of Transportation-DBE and a HUBZone Certified Company providing field, fixed laboratory and portable products, environmental solutions, health care-clinical products, safety equipment and service solutions. The company works with clinical, research, environmental, and hazardous applications. Areas of focus include Invitro-fertilization (IVF) laboratories, air and water quality testing, landfill-bio digester applications, safety equipment for toxic gas, national security, personal protection and brewery, food, and pharmaceutical sciences. The company has over 35 years of experience with environmental applications, representing US manufacturers who have ISO, UL, and certified safety standards for their products and solutions.

Contact:

Ramon Rivera

(321) 223-7500

http://www.DiamondSci.com

ramon(at)diamondsci(dot)com