Wochit Platform for Optimized Social Video Creation With the wealth of high-quality video that can be easily packaged into engaging and compelling stories, we are helping fulfill the need to provide customized videos in real time

Social video creation platform Wochit today announced a long-term partnership with AFP that brings the global news agency’s extensive catalogue of media assets to Wochit’s library of video assets.

The multi-year agreement gives publishers and media brands the opportunity to incorporate accurate, in-depth coverage of events and breaking news from AFP’s 2,300 journalists worldwide into videos created using the Wochit platform.

This additional content, available in Wochit in real-time, further supports publishers’ need to rapidly post timely video around trending topics to engage audiences. With Wochit’s social optimization tools, the videos can be tailored easily to the format that will be most effective for each distribution point.

“We welcome this new partnership with Wochit, which will empower media companies through the combination of AFP’s videos and the social video creation platform’s powerful tools. With the wealth of high-quality video that can be easily packaged into engaging and compelling stories, we are helping fulfill the need to provide customized videos in real time,” said Stéphane Marcovitch, AFP Global Sales and Marketing Director.

Wochit customers produce more than 30,000 videos every month for distribution across owned and operated websites as well as via mobile apps and social networks. On Facebook alone, socially-optimized videos created using Wochit and posted since January 1, 2017 have received more than 200 million views and 2 million shares.

“We are delighted to be partnering with AFP and to offer our publisher partners around the world the exceptional breadth and depth of journalistic coverage they offer,” stated Joachim Schmaltz, VP Global Content Partnerships of Wochit.

About Wochit

Wochit is a video creation platform that empowers newsrooms, media companies and brands to expand audience engagement through the power of social video. Worldwide media brands such as Time Inc., Daily News, USA Today, Gannett, AOL, The Week, ProSieben, Singapore Straits Times, Focus online and Der Spiegel use Wochit to produce short-form videos around trending topics at the scale and speed required in the video-first, mobile era. With rights-cleared assets from AP, Reuters, Getty, Bloomberg and others, cloud-based editing tools and native uploads, horizontal and vertical videos are quickly created and distributed across all social and digital platforms. Wochit is among the 2016-2017 EContent Top 100 companies in the digital content industry as well as the the winner of both the Gutenberg Prize for its disruptive technology in the field of journalism and Digiday’s Best Video Technology Innovation for its significant impact on publishers’ bottom line. The Company is backed by ProSieben, Singapore Press Holdings’ SPH Media Fund, Carlo de Benedetti, Redpoint Ventures, Marker LLC, Greycroft Partners and Cedar Fund. Wochit is based in New York, with offices in London and Tel Aviv. Find out more at http://www.wochit.com.

About AFP

AFP is a global news agency delivering fast, accurate, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology. With 2,300 staff spread across almost every country, AFP covers the world 24 hours a day in six languages. AFP delivers the news in video, text, photos, multimedia and graphics to a wide range of customers including newspapers and magazines, radio and TV channels, web sites and portals, mobile operators, corporate clients as well as public institutions.