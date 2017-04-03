We’re excited to bring the investment expertise of TwentyFour to U.S. investors.

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. (“American Beacon”), a leading provider of investment advisory services to institutional and retail markets, launched the American Beacon TwentyFour Strategic Income Fund (Institutional: TFGIX, Investor: TFGPX, Y Class: TFGYX) today.

“We’re excited to bring the investment expertise of TwentyFour to U.S. investors,” Gene L. Needles, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Beacon, said. “We believe their blend of people and absolute-return mindset along with their actively managed investment process is a competitive advantage that will be well received by our clients.”

The Fund’s sub-advisor, TwentyFour Asset Management (US) LP (“TwentyFour”) develops a top-down macroeconomic view of the global economic environment as indicated by factors such as interest rates, equity markets, corporate profitability, international capital flows, government policy and other relevant inputs. TwentyFour then performs a bottom-up analysis that focuses on an issuer’s creditworthiness and considers historical trends and patterns in an instrument’s price and relative valuation.

The sub-advisor examines the relative risk and return characteristics of each investment and seeks to identify opportunities to establish long positions in income-generating instruments that, at times, may have the potential for price appreciation.

The investment team also seeks to reduce or hedge positions in instruments that may decline in value, experience unwanted volatility or when better investment opportunities are identified.

About American Beacon Advisors

Established in 1986, American Beacon Advisors, Inc. is a leading provider of investment advisory services to institutional and retail markets. American Beacon Advisors serves defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, corporations and other institutional investors, as well as retail clients. The firm also provides corporate cash management and fixed-income separate account management.

American Beacon Advisors manages the American Beacon Funds, a series of competitively priced mutual funds. The Funds employ a “manager of managers” investment style and currently include international and domestic equity, fixed-income and money market funds. As of December 31, 2016, American Beacon Advisors had $53.8 billion in assets under management. For more information, go to http://www.americanbeaconfunds.com or follow on Twitter via @AmBeacon.

About TwentyFour Asset Management (US) LP

TwentyFour, a boutique investment firm in New York, provides a global perspective on fixed-income investments that is unique among U.S. managers in the credit sector. The firm is a subsidiary of TwentyFour Asset Management LLP in the U.K., which was founded in 2008 and is majority-owned by Vontobel Asset Management in Switzerland. TwentyFour offers highly transparent products and seeks to achieve risk-adjusted returns while retaining a strong focus on capital preservation. Accordingly, TwentyFour has the capability to use a wide-range of investment tools to pursue the best possible returns while adhering to rigorous, detail-oriented investment guidelines.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and additional information regarding the Fund. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus, call 800.967.9009 or visit americanbeaconfunds.com. The prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing

Important Information: Investing in derivative instruments involves liquidity, credit, interest rate and market risks. Investments in high yield securities are subject to greater levels of credit, interest rate, market and liquidity risks than investment-grade securities. Because the Fund may invest in fewer issuers than a more diversified portfolio, the fluctuating value of a single holding may have a greater effect on the value of the Fund. Investing in foreign and emerging market securities may involve heightened risk due to currency fluctuations and economic and political risks. Please see the prospectus for a complete discussion of the Fund’s risks. There can be no assurances that the investment objectives of this Fund will be met.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

American Beacon is a registered service mark of American Beacon Advisors, Inc. American Beacon Funds and American Beacon TwentyFour Strategic Income Fund are service marks of American Beacon Advisors, Inc.

###