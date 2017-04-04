Studying with Zinkerz allowed me to gain confidence in my test-taking ability. My ACT scores increased significantly, and I’m even doing better in my classes.

Ed-tech start-up Zinkerz is now offering students access to comprehensive web-based prep for the 2017 ACT® Test on both their Zinkerz Pro and Zinkerz Online Educators (ZOE) services. By applying an adaptive algorithm, Zinkerz Prep for the ACT Test adjusts to each student's strengths and weaknesses, ensuring students receive a personalized and effective plan to help them master the ACT Test.

With Zinkerz Pro, students can work solo on ACT tutorials, drills, and practice tests on the online platform. Zinkerz also offers students one-on-one guidance for the ACT Test through the Zinkerz Online Educators (ZOE) program. In each ZOE session, students work online with experienced teachers on each facet of the ACT test. Both ZOE and solo study sessions are accessible anytime, anywhere.

Zinkerz offers students the tools they need to master the ACT. “Studying with Zinkerz allowed me to gain confidence in my test-taking ability,” says Zinkerz student Maria Sanchez. “My ACT scores increased significantly, and I’m even doing better in my classes.”

Zinkerz services are available at zinkerz.com.

About Zinkerz

Zinkerz Inc. is an ed-tech start-up, committed to creating a state-of-the-art alternative to common standardized test preparation methods. By combining the expertise of high quality educators with the latest technological innovations, Zinkerz designs products and services that take a holistic approach to prep and adapt to the needs of each student. Zinkerz prides itself in providing affordable, online test preparation engineered to maximize all students’ opportunities for success.

About ACT

The ACT® Test is a leading college admissions test that measures learning in order to determine whether a student is prepared for college. ACT® is a registered trademark of ACT, Inc. Zinkerz is not associated with, and owns no rights to the ACT® Test. This website and the Zinkerz web app for the ACT® Test are not endorsed or approved by ACT, Inc.