Thermocopy Service Technicians and Management Team "We are honored to have had every eligible team member earn the Prestige Certification. This level of expertise is critical to the success of our organization and more importantly the success of our customers", said Chris Watson, director of service.

Thermocopy, the largest and most experienced business technology company in East Tennessee announced that Ricoh Corporation recognized 20 of Thermocopy’s service technicians for earning the 2016 Ricoh “Prestige” certification. This is a designation for service technicians that demonstrates a knowledge and skill set that makes them the “Best of the Best” as part of Ricoh’s Service Excellence Program.

The “Prestige” certification is obtained via completion of 2 levels of progressive on-line time sensitive testing and is available to be earned by all Ricoh-Savin-Lanier professionals certified by Ricoh at the time of the examination. Over 1,700 technicians started the testing process and 137 technicians achieved the certification. 20 of the 137 were Thermocopy team members. Just 46 of the 406 companies that participated in the Service Excellence process had even one technician receive the “Prestige” certification. Thermocopy’s service team also had the highest composite score in the nation!

About Thermocopy

Thermocopy is East Tennessee’s largest business technology company offering multi-functional digital office equipment, information flow analyses and software solutions to help businesses better manage their office documents and information workflow. Now in its 53rd year, the company has more than 60 employees at offices in Knoxville and Johnson City. Thermocopy subsidiaries include Centriworks, the company’s managed IT services, information flow analysis and software applications division and Clarityworks, a marketing, communications and design firm. For Thermocopy’s complete range of products and services, visit http://www.thermocopy.com.