TRICK 3D Expands Team with Key Leadership Hires

Immersive media and AR/VR studio TRICK 3D today announced the addition of three new hires to their Atlanta-based studio team: Elliott Rothman as the studio’s new director of innovation and development; Tanya Lacourse as senior human resources and operations manager; and Ethan Burnette as producer.

Elliott Rothman joins the TRICK 3D team as director of innovation and development, leading the studio’s in-house technology teams. Rothman will serve as the technical lead for immersive augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) projects and will oversee overall technical direction for TRICK 3D’s Fortune 500 clients. Prior to joining the TRICK 3D studio team, Rothman spent a decade at The Supergroup Agency where he led key multimedia and experiential projects for big-name brands such as Chick-fil-A, Johnson & Johnson, The Coca-Cola Company and others.

Tanya Lacourse now serves as TRICK 3D’s senior human resources and operations manager, spearheading recruitment, HR and operations, while working to maintain and grow a culture of creativity and innovation within the studio. Lacourse brings an accomplished background to her role, having previously facilitated recruitment for top people-focused brands such as Google and New Balance. Lacourse is an advocate for volunteerism, lending her time to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Ethan Burnette has joined TRICK 3D’s production team, working as both a live-action and computer-generated (CG) producer. Burnette ensures that each project is breaking ground creatively and generating value. Burnette brings a decade of live-action production experience to his role at TRICK 3D, having previous experience working on projects from FOX Sports, Speed, VH1 and others.

“TRICK 3D is leading the charge in innovative commercial creative for brands using new mediums,” said Chad Eikhoff, founder and CEO of TRICK 3D. “Our studio’s new talent acquisitions further enable us to trail-blaze in VR, AR, and MR, which opens new opportunities for our studio and for our clients.” Over the past year, TRICK 3D has more than doubled revenue. In the second quarter of 2017, the studio will reveal highly-anticipated virtual reality projects for Georgia Power, Make-A-Wish Georgia, Pinewood Forrest, Jones Lang LaSalle and more.

ABOUT TRICK 3D

TRICK 3D is an immersive content studio specializing in the creation of virtual worlds through 3D animation and virtual reality (VR). With deep roots in commercial and original 3D film production, TRICK 3D’s capabilities include virtual worlds and sets, character animation, photo-real renderings and visualization, stereoscopic 3D and more. The studio’s full virtual production pipeline includes a virtual camera system with live motion-tracked camera, as well as a composite and green screen stage. TRICK 3D enables virtual worlds and programming for a variety of clients, including Fortune 500 corporations, such as Aflac and AT&T, as well as entertainment giants like CBS and Turner Broadcasting System. To learn more about TRICK 3D’s capabilities, visit TRICK3D.com and follow @TRICK3D on Twitter.