Tamari Law Group, LLC Relocates Chicago Office

Throughout his career, Walid J. Tamari of Tamari Law Group LLC, a boutique litigation firm with offices in Chicago and New York, has successfully represented clients across the country. The success of the firm led to a need for a larger office space in Chicago. The firm is pleased to announce that it has moved its main office in Chicago to a new space in the heart of the Loop. Tamari Law Group now occupies the entire 29th floor of 33 North LaSalle Street, enabling the firm to offer enhanced efficiencies and amenities for the firm’s clients, attorneys and staff.

“The new space will accommodate our ongoing growth, while allowing us to continue providing innovative, high quality legal services to our clients,” said Walid J. Tamari, founder of Tamari Law Group. “Although the location of our office has changed, our commitment to providing high quality representation for our clients remains the same.”

Built in 1928, 33 North LaSalle recently underwent a major renovation, which allowed Tamari Law Group to perform a complete customization of the 29th floor. The result is a modern, innovative space that maintains the charm and select art deco features original to the building.

Tamari is an established civil litigation attorney with a track record of success. He represents clients in high-stakes commercial disputes, as well as individual plaintiffs who have been injured by pharmaceutical products. Tamari attributes his firm’s success to its willingness to approach each case with creativity, efficiency, tenacity and integrity.

Tamari Law Group is committed to philanthropy with a goal to continually strengthen its ties with the local, national and international communities in which the firm’s attorneys live and work by providing opportunities to the less fortunate.

All telephone and fax numbers for Tamari Law Group, LLC remain the same, and the firm’s complete new address is: 33 North LaSalle Street, 29th Floor, Chicago, Illinois 60602. To learn more about Tamari Law Group, LLC, please visit http://tamarilaw.com or call (312) 368-5000.