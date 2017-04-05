One billion mind shifts Each math problem solved requires critical thinking skills ...so, in a real way, a billion problems solved represents a billion mind shifts that will positively transform students' thinking about mathematics.

Imagine Learning, award-winning developer of language, literacy, and mathematics instructional software, today announced that Imagine Math students recently crossed the threshold to solving one billion math problems in classrooms across the country. To make that happen, Imagine Math students collectively needed to complete millions of math problems every day.

"This is an incredible moment for Imagine Math," said Seija Surr, Executive VP of Curriculum at Imagine Learning. "We're thrilled for our teachers and students who use the program every day to expand their understanding of math. Each math problem solved requires students to use critical thinking skills that lead to greater math proficiency and academic success. So, in a real way, a billion problems solved represents a billion mind shifts that will positively transform students' thinking about mathematics."

Established in 2002, Imagine Math (formerly Think Through Math) offers an engaging, adaptive learning experience to students from third grade through geometry while encouraging effort and rewarding persistence in math--the very persistence that made this epic milestone possible.

"Every year, Imagine Math students receive millions of online lessons and one-on-one help from U.S.-certified math teachers," said Peter Cipkowski, Vice President of Education at Imagine Learning. "What's more, each year since our inception, the number of problems solved has grown exponentially, which is why students are crossing the billion-problem threshold earlier in each successive academic year. Who knows how quickly we'll reach a similar milestone next year? It's exciting to see students rise to the challenge as their mindsets shift and they learn to love math."

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning delivers award-winning language, literacy, and mathematics solutions for K – 12 students, revolutionizing the way kids learn. Students and teachers love Imagine Language & Literacy, Imagine Español, Imagine Math Facts, and Imagine Math because they are research based, data driven, instructionally differentiated, and incredibly fun to use. The Imagine Learning family is dedicated to changing lives and opening doors of opportunity for kids.

Attention, Math Educators

If you're attending NCSM or NCTM in San Antonio, stop by our booth and help us celebrate one billion problems solved!