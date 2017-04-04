Kevin A. O'Donnell has be promoted to Sr. Director of Student Mentor Services for Give Something Back “Kevin has played a key role in spearheading efforts to recruit and train volunteer mentors and manage our mentor program,” said Bob Carr, founder and chairman of Give Back.

Give Something Back, a national organization devoted to mentoring and college scholarships for students facing economic adversity, has announced the promotion of Kevin A. O’Donnell to Sr. Director of Student Mentor Services. O’Donnell is responsible for coordinating and providing oversight for Give Back’s mentor program, which currently serves 200 students.

“Kevin has played a key role in spearheading efforts to recruit and train volunteer mentors and manage our mentor program,” said Bob Carr, founder and chairman of Give Back. “As our organization continues to expand — we have partnered with 17 colleges, universities and trade schools in five states — the need for quality mentors to support and guide our high school scholars who will attend these institutions is greater than ever. Kevin has demonstrated that he can maintain our mentor program, as well as ensure that it develops as our needs grow.”

O’Donnell has a bachelor’s degree in social work and a master’s in leadership studies. He has more than 20 years of experience in working with students at the college level, from his time as a Campus Minister, Director of Young Adult and Youth Ministry, and as a professor at both Elmhurst College and Lewis University in Illinois.

For more information about the Give Something Back mentoring program or to volunteer as a mentor, visit http://www.giveback.ngo/mentors/

About Giving Something Back

Give Back awards scholarships to academically driven students of modest means who might not otherwise attend college. Pell Grant eligible students are selected in the ninth grade and mentored through high school. After graduation, Give Back scholars attend one of its partner universities or colleges in Delaware, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. It is the focus of the organization to help students graduate college in four years, without debt for tuition, fees, and if applicable, room and board.