Jim Loffler, Founder & CEO Our team of the best and the brightest works hard every day to design and implement the innovative services we offer, and to extend the excellent, unparalleled client service and support we are pleased to deliver to our clients. Past News Releases RSS Loffler Companies named to Elite...

Loffler Companies Recognized as an...

Loffler Companies Named to 2016...

Jim Loffler, founder and CEO of Loffler Companies, has been recognized by the Cannata Report as one of the top 35 American Dealer Icons in celebration of their 35th anniversary as the leading media resource for the business technology, imaging and workflow solutions industry.

“I am so pleased and humbled to receive this honor,” Loffler said. “Our team of the best and the brightest works hard every day to design and implement the innovative services we offer, and to extend the excellent, unparalleled client service and support we are pleased to deliver to our clients. Everyone on this team has helped make the Loffler name an icon in the industry.”

Beginning his career in dictation sales, Jim Loffler started Loffler Companies with his wife, Darcy, because he saw a need for a company that cared about customers. From selling typewriters and dictation out of his garage, Loffler grew his business from two employees to almost 500 employees today, with nine locations across Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

Jim is currently the Chairman of the Canon Dealer Advisory Council, a member of the Chad Greenway Lead the Way Foundation Board, and a past member of the Konica Minolta Dealer Advisory Council. He was previously recognized as one of the Top 40 Most Influential People in the Imaging Industry by The Week in Imaging, and an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalist. In his leisure time he enjoys boating, photography, cooking, music and spending time with his family, which includes four young grandsons.

Loffler Companies has also earned numerous distinctions including recognition as an Inc. 5000 magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for nine consecutive years, a StarTribune “Top Workplace” for six straight years, Minnesota Business magazine’s “100 Best Places to Work in Minnesota” for four years and a “2016 Best Places to Work” honor from the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal.

As the Upper Midwest’s largest privately owned business technology and services company, Loffler Companies has a 30-year history of giving back to the community, supporting many great causes including the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, American Cancer Society, Ronald McDonald House, VEAP (Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People), Memorial Blood Centers, Feed My Starving Children, Wounded Warrior, Loaves and Fishes, Operation Christmas Child and more.

About Loffler Companies, Inc.:

Loffler Companies is the leading business technology and services provider in the upper Midwest, providing integrated office technology and services partnered with leading brands such as Canon, Konica Minolta, HP, Xerox, Microsoft, NEC, ShoreTel and more to Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, with national account coverage. Our offerings include Copiers & Printers, Managed Print Services, Phones and Voice Recording, IT Solutions, Software and Workflow Technologies and On-site Managed Services for mail rooms and copy centers. For more information about Loffler Companies, visit us online at http://www.loffler.com, or contact us at 952-925-6800.