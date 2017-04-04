Uniken Announces Nishant Kaushik as Chief Technology Officer

Uniken, a leading global cyber security firm, announced today the appointment of Nishant Kaushik as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Nishant oversee product and technology strategy to drive innovation and accelerate value of the company’s REL-ID platform.

“We are proud to add an innovator and entrepreneur like Nishant to our management team,” said Bimal Gandhi, CEO of Uniken. "His knowledge and experience in creating and executing on a strategic vision will strengthen Uniken's position as a security industry leader. With a proven track record for successfully building startup teams and driving innovation in the identity space, Nishant's leadership skills are well suited to lead Uniken's development efforts as we continue our mission to deliver safe, simple and scalable security to our customers.”

Nishant brings more than 15 years of software development, identity management and information security experience to his role at Uniken. He has held leadership roles at several tech companies, including Thor Technologies (acquired by Oracle Corporation) and SCUID (acquired by CA Technologies). Recognized by One World Identity as one of the Top 100 Identity Leaders, Nishant holds many patents in the field of identity management and speaks regularly at conferences regarding the latest challenges, technological solutions and future trends.

“I am excited to join the Uniken team to support the ongoing development of REL-ID, and its innovative approach to delivering the identity-based perimeter,” said Nishant Kaushik. “Organizations have been clamoring for a solution that couples strong authentication and security with a phenomenal user experience, something that has been the focus of my work in the identity space for a number of years. The unique technology that Uniken has developed provides a strong platform to address those needs, and more. I love its potential to change the game in security, and look forward to working with our customers and the talented and dedicated team at Uniken in making their vision of a securely connected world a reality.”

About Uniken

Uniken is a cyber security software company that provides, through its core product REL-ID, a safe, simple, and scalable security platform that for the first-time, tightly integrates identity, authentication, and channel security. Uniken serves personal and corporate banking, enterprise communication, and defense and government markets and has had 28 implementations, with 4 million users and 8.8 million devices secured worldwide. The company is based in Chatham, New Jersey and has sales offices in Israel and India.

