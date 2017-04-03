Best-selling author and speaker Patrick Lencioni, two-time Super Bowl champion coach Jimmy Johnson and world champion adventure racer Robyn Benincasa are set to share the stage at the 2017 Refresh Leadership Live, an event focusing on how leaders can reach the next level, inspire their people and become more effective in their roles.

The event will be held Wednesday, April 5 at the Von Braun Center, South Hall, 700 Monroe St., and is presented by Express Employment Professionals International Headquarters and the local Huntsville Express office. Doors open at 8 a.m., and the program begins at 8:45 a.m.

Lencioni kicks off the event and will speak on, “The Ideal Team Player.” In addition to being a best-selling author and speaker, Lencioni is also a leadership consultant who founded The Table Group. Through his firm he offers organizations ideas, products and services that improve teamwork, clarity and employee engagement.

The lineup continues with legendary coach Johnson offering insight into building a winning team and bringing the best out of every member through encouragement and respect. The Fox NFL Sunday analysts draws from lessons he’s learned throughout his coaching career with the Dallas Cowboys to present, “Teams That Win: Fundamentals for Success.”

Refresh Leadership Live concludes with Benincasa, who will take the audience on a fast-paced adventure to show how groups of ordinary people can accomplish truly extraordinary feats together. Her motivational speech is titled, “Building World Class Teams: The 8 Essential Elements of Human Synergy.” Benincasa is the founder of World Class Teams and the Project Athena Foundation. She is also a CNN Hero and firefighter.

“Express is proud to present this exciting opportunity for business leaders throughout our community,” said Bob Funk, CEO and chairman of the board for Express Employment Professionals. “We know poor leadership is the No. 1 reason why people leave companies, so we’re offering support to businesses with a half-day program on leadership.

“The Express office in Hunstville has a strong presence in the area and we are pleased to offer Refresh Leadership Live as a way to give back to the business community.”

“We are honored to host Refresh Leadership Live in Huntsville,” said franchise owner Rachel Chapman. “The lineup of speakers is fantastic and well-versed in the essential characteristics of outstanding teams and the role leadership plays in helping them succeed. This is a learning and networking event you won’t want to miss.”

Business leaders, human resources professionals, chamber of commerce officials and chamber members can register online at RefreshLeadership.com/Huntsville.

There is no cost to attend Refresh Leadership Live, but seats are limited.

