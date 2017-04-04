April’s Opening Day means baseball season is about to be in full swing, and MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is gearing up properly for the return of America’s favorite pastime. The brand known for its amazing beef, chicken and turkey burgers is switching up this month’s Taste to Try item by presenting a fun new option, The Diablo Dog. The hot dog elevated with fiery flavor launches April 1 - just in time for the first pitch.

The Diablo Dog is MOOYAH’s twist on an old ballpark classic. The 100 percent all-beef Hebrew National® hot dog is loaded with pepper jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, jalapenos, Cholula® and Hellmann’s® mayo. The spicy combination is part of MOOYAH’s Taste to Try series, which features a new customized recipe each month. While The Diablo Dog will be featured throughout April at MOOYAH locations nationwide, the build is available year-round for Guests. They just need to ask for it in restaurants or choose it from the Taste to Try menu at MOOYAHtogo.com.

“There is no better time to showcase our all-beef hot dog than with the start of baseball season,” said Michael Mabry, COO of MOOYAH. “Our Diablo Dog offers something unique and is so packed with flavor, it’s sure to be a home run with our Guests—pun intended.”

The Diablo Dog marks the continuation of MOOYAH’s successful Taste to Try campaign. The national leader in the booming fast-casual better burger segment provides Guests with a Seriously Fun new experience each month with innovative burgers, including the most recent Meatless Beast, as well as The Lean Green and The Sloppy Whoa. The monthly options have provided a financial boost for franchisees in the MOOYAH system as well. Check averages with Taste to Try items were more than 40 percent higher than checks without during 2016, and the brand is improving on that success with a tantalizing lineup of new options continuing throughout 2017. In fact, The Diablo Dog pays homage to another successful Taste to Try selection from 2016, The Double Diablo. The Diablo Dog features the same delectable toppings as The Double Diablo, but it swaps out Certified Angus Beef® for a 100% all-beef Hebrew National® hot dog. The outcome? A savory, gourmet hot dog that Guests are guaranteed to love.

“The success of our Taste to Try program throughout 2016 really solidified that MOOYAH Guests are craving creative and flavorful recipes, and offering a new monthly option through this program allows us to have fun with that,” said Natalie Anderson Liu, VP of Marketing for MOOYAH. “The Diablo Dog is the hot dog version of our most popular Taste to Try burger of all time, The Double Diablo, and we expect it to be very popular for that reason.”

At MOOYAH, quality food goes hand in hand with customization. Guests get the opportunity to choose from a variety of bun options, from baked in-house potato or multigrain wheat buns to handcrafted lettuce buns, to accompany never-frozen, Certified Angus Beef®, all natural Jennie-O turkey, mouthwatering black bean veggie or grilled chicken and hand-breaded crispy chicken options. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five different cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado and chili, in addition to 10 free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH French fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Beyond its signature burgers and fries, MOOYAH offers real ice cream shakes in 10 delicious flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate, REESE’S ™, strawberry banana and more.

In 2017, MOOYAH plans to once again enhance and improve on its recipe for successful franchise growth by adding new locations across the country while maintaining a focus on introducing the brand to more global markets. The booming “better burger” brand entered several new states in 2016, while also expanding its existing presence in California, Texas, Florida and New York.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, "better burger" concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, lean Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural chicken sandwiches, black bean veggie burgers, buns baked in-house daily, real cheeses and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go. In 2016, MOOYAH was ranked No. 38 in Fast Casual Magazine's annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list they have been included in for several years in a row. The brand also ranked 2nd in Best Fast Casual Restaurant Franchise Company, 4th in Best Restaurant Franchise Company, and 7th in Best Overall Franchises Company by Franchiserankings.com.

