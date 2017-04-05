Biz420 Domains Biz420 is changing the way that domains are bought and sold by removing additional fees and giving the negotiating power back to the owner.

Biz420 recently announced the launch of their no-cost marijuana / cannabis related domain name classifieds, setting the standard in buying & selling domains.

“Biz420 is changing the way that domains are bought and sold by removing the brokers fees and giving the negotiating power back to the owner. Buyers contact sellers directly to work out payment and transfer, thus allowing the listing of domain names that are also listed elsewhere, without the possibility of accidentally double-selling. This is extremely important when you want to list your domains in as many places as possible to maximize exposure,” said Bryan Earl, Owner and Creator of Biz420.com, “Current brokers can also take advantage and use the system for free without adding any additional fees for their clients.”

Every new business starts with a good name and in this age of technology they must have a great domain to match. Biz420 aims to be the one-stop, central location to easily browse cannabis specific domain name listings from many private sellers and brokers.

The website is designed to be a key resource for cannabis industry business start-ups and venture capital firms. Along with replacing standard ‘business cards’ and ‘phone book listings’, a 2015 study by Verisign shows that a staggering 92% of the public discovers businesses online while only around half (46%) of small businesses actually have a website. By not having a solid online presence, they are missing out on nearly half of their potential business. This has never been more true than in the new legal marijuana industry where much of the clientele are of younger generations.

Biz420.com was created after the owner went through the process of trying to buy and sell his own domains online. “There are many sites out there that list a few domains for a high broker’s fee, but getting them to even contact you back is a nightmare,” said Bryan Earl, “I went through this over and over and eventually decided that there needed to be a central location for cannabis domains with responsive support when needed. Now there is and it happens to be free.”

Designed for every size from desktop to mobile, the Biz420 website is highly functional and looks good on any device. You can check out Biz420 Domains for yourself at: https://Biz420.com