The Delaware County Daily Times has named Raffaele Puppio attorneys Edward P. Kelly and Ernest Spiros Angelos among Delaware County’s “Best Lawyers” in its 2017 Reader Choice survey.

The newspaper received thousands of votes in its third annual Best Lawyers ballot, the results of which were published in a special section in the newspaper.

Kelly was recognized for his work in real estate law. Kelly is the chair of Raffaele Puppio’s Commercial Real Estate and Business Transactions Department. He advises business owners in a variety of corporate matters, from entity formation to mergers and acquisitions to the lease of office space or purchase of real estate. Active in local and county Republican politics, he holds a law degree from Boston University School of Law.

Angelos was recognized for his work in litigation. A skilled litigator, Angelos is well-versed in many practice areas, including municipal and educational law, business law, real property and tax assessment appeals. Angelos is active with the Delaware County Bar Association, West Chester Rotary Act Club, and Western Delaware Valley Lions Club. He holds a law degree from Widener School of Law.

About Raffaele Puppio – Raffaele Puppio is one of the largest and most established full-service law firms in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Attorneys within the firm are known for their legal prowess among the bench and bar in Delaware County, having decades of experience representing school districts, municipalities, businesses and individual clients, helping to solve legal problems while avoiding future legal issues. The attorneys provide sound legal counsel in the areas of school law, government and municipal services, family law, general litigation, personal injury, commercial real estate and business transactions, elder law, estate administration and planning, and criminal law.