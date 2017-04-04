MarketSource Places 19th in Atlanta Metro Area 2017 Top Workplaces

We strive to create a workplace where employees truly enjoy what they do and can benefit from one another. We empower our employees through a collaborative culture, incentives, training, and an entrepreneurial spirit.

MarketSource has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Atlanta Journal Constitution. The company placed 19th in the large workplace category. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits.” said Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together.” Claffey added, “Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

“We were thrilled to place in the top 25 for the third year in a row,” said MarketSource President Rick Haviland. “We strive to create a workplace where employees truly enjoy what they do and can benefit from one another. We empower our employees through a collaborative culture, incentives, training, and an entrepreneurial spirit. Reaching a milestone like this means we’re getting it right.”

An Allegis Group company, headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., MarketSource has been in the field sales and marketing business for 43 years and employs more than 9,000 people nationwide. MarketSource designs and delivers go-to-market services, including assisted or outsourced sales, training and advocacy, and marketing solutions for business-to-business and retail companies.

About WorkplaceDynamics, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in more than 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. Workplace Dynamics also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.