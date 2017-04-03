Team Kia of El Cajon While it’s always our primary goal to get accolades from our customers, receiving acclaim from Kia corporate in this way is very special, especially knowing so few dealerships are chosen for the President’s Club.

Team Kia of El Cajon has been named by Kia Motors America as one of only 19 dealers in the United States to earn a spot in the brand’s prestigious President’s Club.

Selected from the network of nearly 800 retailers, the Kia President’s Club recognizes dealers that have achieved the highest overall sales volume and outstanding customer satisfaction. This is the third time that Team Kia of El Cajon has received President’s Club honors.

“Last year was a historic year for the Kia brand in the United States and, on behalf of the Kia family, I would like to recognize and thank the staff at Team Kia of El Cajon for their commitment to exemplary sales performance and top-notch customer satisfaction,” said Justin Sohn, President and CEO of Kia Motors America.

Team Kia General Manager Rick Vidal expressed his excitement at winning such a prestigious award. “It is a tremendous testament to our entire staff,” he said. “Each team member brings passion for their job with them every day they come to work. While it’s always our primary goal to get accolades from our customers, receiving acclaim from Kia corporate in this way is very special, especially knowing so few dealerships are chosen for the President’s Club.”

Last year, Kia outpaced the industry and set an all-time annual sales record in the U.S. and celebrated the production of the brand’s two millionth vehicle assembled at its manufacturing plant in West Point, Georgia.

The 2016 Kia President’s Club honorees receive dealership promotional materials and awards as well as a custom-made crystal 2016 Kia President’s Club statuette. Located at 541 North Johnson Avenue, Team Kia of El Cajon is dedicated to conducting business in a way that promotes the highest principles of integrity. The dealership offers a large selection of both new Kia vehicles and pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. New Kias are anchored by an industry-best 5-year, 60,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty; and a 10-year, 100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty.

http://www.teamkiaofelcajon.com