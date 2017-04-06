Western Computer Announces Platinum Sponsorship at UG Summit 2017

The Dynamics Communities User Group Summit is the ultimate Microsoft Dynamics NAV and Dynamics AX learning and networking event of the year. This year’s event will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee starting October 10th and running through October 13th. Western Computer’s experienced consultants will be in attendance to answer questions, demo solutions, and meet with customers.

“As active members of the NAVUG and AXUG communities, we are proud to announce our continued support of the annual conference. This is an extremely beneficial event to our customers to ensure they get the most from their ERP systems and the partnership we have built,” states Linda M. Collins, President of Western Computer. “We look forward to sharing our excitement and to help drive engagement of Dynamics NAV, Dynamics AX, and Dynamics 365 products.”

Exhibiting at booth #565 in the Summit expo hall, Western Computer will also be partnering with the NAVUG and AXUG Dynamic Communities to particpiate in several breakout sessions and a Partner Showcase.

Western Computer, a Microsoft Gold Certified ERP Partner, has been providing ERP, CRM, supply chain management and business intelligence solutions for almost three decades. Western Computer has helped hundreds of companies, from midsize to some of the world’s largest, in selecting, implementing and reaching their business and technology objectives.

