HTS New York Announces New Product Lines: Panasonic and AE-Air

HTS, the largest independent HVAC manufacturer’s representative in North America, announced the introduction of two new manufacturers, Panasonic and Applied Environmental Air (AE-Air), in the company’s New York region. Panasonic and AE-Air are both proven leaders and innovators in developing air conditioning solutions, and their partnerships allow HTS New York to continue to expand its growing product and service offerings.

“Providing our New York customers with high quality, cutting-edge equipment is essential to designing comprehensive HVAC solutions,” said Jason Eitel, Principal of HTS New York. “This partnership with both AE-Air and Panasonic creates opportunities for us to grow our businesses together, and allows HTS New York to complement our industry-leading offering in the high-rise residential vertical market.”

AE-Air is a trusted manufacturer of air handlers and fan coils, and has spent more than 50 years providing flexible application solutions for commercial, industrial, and institutional heating, ventilating and air conditioning needs. The company’s products are manufactured in over 600,000 square feet of production facility space located in Dallas, Texas, equipped with the most up-to-date manufacturing machinery available and a stable, experienced, highly skilled workforce.

“As our business continues to expand, we’re excited to have HTS New York representing our offerings in the region,” said Steve Eddins, National Sales Manager at AE-Air. “We are confident in the match between the expertise of our products and the employees of HTS New York, and we look forward to starting this journey together.”

Panasonic Heating and Air Conditioning possesses more than 30 years of experience as a global leader in the production of innovative HVAC solutions, and continues to advance the industry by bringing high quality, efficient products to the market. As the first VRF manufacturer to offer simultaneous cooling and heating products, Panasonic’s current offerings include a wide range of heating and air conditioning solutions, including Heat Recovery VRF Systems, Heat Pump VRF Systems, Mini VRF Systems, and VRF Controls for commercial applications.

“Together, Panasonic and HTS New York can provide customers with state-of-the-art, energy efficient technology that suits a wide variety of HVAC needs,” said Nathan Oliver, Eastern Sales Manager for Panasonic. “Their knowledge and understanding of our VRF systems will allow both of our companies to succeed as we move forward.”

HTS New York plans to utilize the diverse product lines of Panasonic and AE-Air to enhance the company’s ability to provide total-package air conditioning solutions for projects of all sizes in vertical markets including high-rise residential, hospitality, laboratory, healthcare and commercial, while building upon their current offerings and capabilities. Through their combined technological advancements, industry expertise, and commitment to quality, all three companies are able to collaborate in working toward the future of HVAC equipment and systems.

About HTS

HTS is the largest independent commercial heating, ventilating, and air conditioning manufacturers' representative in North America. The company represents more than 100 HVAC suppliers and has approximately 600 employees in 16 cities across Canada and the United States. Delivering Real Success® to all involved in its projects, HTS provides HVAC and refrigeration solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial markets from leading manufacturers such as Omega, Innovent, Valent, Epsilon, AcoustiFLO, and Haakon Industries. For more information about HTS, visit http://www.hts.com/ or connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About AE-Air

Since its founding in 1966, AE-Air (First Co.) has provided the rapidly growing HVAC industry with an independent source of fan coils, blower coils, and water source heat pumps, and has earned an enviable reputation as a leader, innovator, and trusted supplier of a broad range of quality HVAC products. The company’s production facilities are located in Dallas, Texas. The expansive complex boasts both the most up-to-date manufacturing equipment available and a stable, experienced, highly skilled workforce.

About Panasonic

The Panasonic Heating and Air Conditioning Group offers a wide range of HVAC solutions, including single-split systems, multi-split systems and VRF Systems for residential and commercial applications. Panasonic is a leader in developing superior energy-efficient and reliable heating and cooling solutions.