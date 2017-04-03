Quadrant EPP and SurfaceWRX Showcase Turnkey Package- Flow Solutions

Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products (EPP), the leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastic materials, and SurfaceWRX, a provider of custom- designed sliding-surface solutions, simplify complex applications with the latest innovations in turnkey package-flow solutions at PROMAT 2017. The PROMAT conference is known to manufacturing and supply chain professionals, as the event to find solutions that will take their supply chains to the next level of success.

Online shopping has experienced tremendous growth recently, with market forecasts supporting continued growth in long-term industry trends. The rapid growth of e-commerce has manufacturing and supply chain professionals searching for solutions to common industry problems, such as package jams and damage, conveyor overload and shutdowns, slow package throughput and hazardous safety conditions.

Through scientific breakthroughs in plastic material technologies, Quadrant is solving today’s most complex application challenges and anticipating tomorrow’s needs. Quadrant’s TIVAR® DrySlide material offers a nonstick, dry-running, antistatic sliding surface with the lowest coefficient of friction of any lining material available. Liners made with TIVAR® DrySlide, the material designed for package handling, offer superior sliding performance and excellent functionality in wet and humid conditions, and they eliminate issues with Styrofoam and boxes covered in packaging tape.

Quadrant EPP and Surface WRX will be presenting at PROMAT 2017 as partners in package flow solutions. SurfaceWRX uses Quadrant materials to provide comprehensive package- flow solutions, offering consultation and design to turnkey installation and maintenance services.

PROMAT offers the opportunity to experience the latest innovations from over 950 solution providers while building strong business partnerships with suppliers from around the world. The conference consists of panel sessions, keynote presentations and networking events.

Visit Quadrant EPP and Surface WRX at PROMAT 2017 (booth #S5452), which will be held April 3–6 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. Application specialists and technical experts will be on-site to answer questions.

About Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products

Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products (Quadrant EPP) is the worldwide leader in high-performance and advanced plastic and polymer innovations. Its superior products range from UHMW polyethylene, nylon and acetal to ultra-high performance polymers that resist temperatures of over 800 °F (425 °C). Quadrant EPP’s rods, sheets, tubes and custom shapes are widely used in food processing and packaging, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, electronics, chemical processing, the life sciences and power generation as well as the construction and heavy equipment industries. Showcasing the largest portfolio of engineering plastic materials in the market, Quadrant EPP’s global footprint includes over 2,000 team members in areas ranging from application development and technical service engineering to branch offices and technical support.

Registered trademarks of the Quadrant EPP group of companies: Acetron®, CleanStat®, Duraspin®, Duratron®, Erta®, Ertalyte®, Ertalene®, Ertalon®, Extreme Materials®, Fluorosint®, Ketron®, MC®, Monocast®, Nylatron®, Nylasteel®, Polypenco®, Proteus®, Sanalite®, Semitron®, Techtron®, TIVAR® and Vibratuf®.

Press Contact: Doug Mahler, Product Marketing Manager, Quadrant EPP USA, Inc. Reading, PA, Tel: 610 320 6624, Email: douglas(dot)mahler(at)qplas(dot)com