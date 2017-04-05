2-10 Home Buyers Warranty (2-10 HBW), a leading home warranty company and Veterans Real Estate Benefits Network (VREB), one of the largest national buyer/seller member benefits program, have partnered to provide valuable benefits to Veterans buying or selling a home.

Veterans, at no charge, can work with real estate professionals from a wide variety of national and local real estate firms who are members of VREB. The benefits of working with a VREB agent include Veteran-specific programs and rewards, as well as discounts on products and / or services from affiliated partners.

2-10 HBW offers Home Warranty Service Agreements, complimenting homeowners insurance, for budget protection when a home’s system or appliance break downs. With a 68% chance of a system or appliance failing within a year, a home warranty from 2-10 HBW adds protection for the essential systems and appliances in a home.

“The partnership between 2-10 HBW and VREB brings together two organizations with a desire to assist with and improve the experience of home ownership,” stated Sue Ellen Burchfield, VP of Strategic Alliances for 2-10 HBW. “VREB’s membership base pairs nicely with our customers and warranty use.”

VREB’s growth and national coverage now makes it the one of the nation’s leading real estate military programs. It is also one of the only national programs that contributes part of their proceeds back to Military Charities and Organizations.

“Our mission is to help our Veterans experience a better quality of life through the home purchase/sale process and beyond,“ says Eric Criner, National Director of VREB. “Working with 2-10 HBW to offer valuable systems and appliances coverage for our clients is a powerful tool to help towards that end.”

About Veterans Real Estate Benefits

Veterans Real Estate Benefits (VREB) is dedicated to Veterans and reducing the cost of buying or selling a home. Started in 2012, real estate professionals, individuals and brokerages, apply for membership and become a Veteran Certified Agent. VREB is one of the top Buyer/Seller Membership-based Benefits Programs for Veterans and gives back a larger rewards benefit after closing to Veterans than any other national program. Their educational platform is designed to educate Veterans on the overall home buying process through their free online VA Buyers Course and Military Minute Video series. For information on becoming a Certified VREB agent or to find a Certified Agent in your area, visit http://www.vrebnetwork.com.

About 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

For more than 36 years, 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty has offered the most comprehensive warranty programs and products available. One out of every 7 new construction homes built in the United States includes a 2-10 HBW insurance-backed structural warranty. To protect the home’s systems and appliances, a Home Warranty Service Agreement may assist homeowners with eligible repairs when a breakdown occurs. The insurance-backed warranty is only available to home builders, and the Home Warranty Service Agreement is available to builders, real estate professionals and homeowners. For more information about 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, visit 2-10.com or call 800.795.9595.