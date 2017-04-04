Personal-Prints® and their extensive store of themed alphabet or name wall art is launching a new preview tool. The tool will allow customers to see the personalization of the art before they order. Personal-Prints® was the original creator of personalized art in 1998, and this new feature brings customization to an exciting and interactive new level.

Personal-Prints® is proud to announce the launch of a new preview tool. The themed art prints can be personalized with the customer’s names, or a word like Love or Family. There are over 20 different styles or themes, including coastal, golf, firearms, antlers, hunting, fly-fishing, baseball, football, hockey, floral, and many more.

The unique letter art is created by using photos found in nature, on the golf course, on the water, or other unexpected places in plain sight. An aerial view of the bow of a boat creates the letter A, a sliver of the moon creates the letter C, or the curve of a flower creates the letter Y. Customers can design a piece of art with their last name, the word Welcome, Home, or any other personalized word. The background of the personalized art features a subtle image that relates to the theme and the photos of letters are highlighted and appear to hover over the background. An exciting feature of the new preview tool allows the customer to customize the design. Simply click on any photo and switch out the image to one that suits their preferences to create a cohesive design.

Personal-Prints® is a family owned company located in Colorado and is proud to publish all of their art in the USA. They got their start in 1998 when Scott Kennedy created the personalized print “Love Birds.” Personal-Prints® wants to give every home the opportunity to have artwork that is high quality, beautiful, and personal.

To learn more and interact with the new preview tool, visit https://personal-prints.com/collections/letters.