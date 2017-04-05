Free People to Expand their Movement Line

During the first week of April 2017, specialty clothing brand, Free People, will expand its FP Movement line focusing on different technical fabrics to enhance each workout, the campaign will be called Think Free. Customers will be able to shop the new assortment of about 40 new styles. Items will vary in pricing from $16-$130 and will be sold exclusively on FreePeople.com.

Yoga, Dance, Fit and Run will all be represented in the newest collection as well as pieces you can wear pre-and post-workout.

“FP Movement weaves femininity with function, giving it a unique attitude through performance fabrics that feel natural to the touch, details and silhouettes that enhance and beautify. We are pairing our unique FP aesthetic to her active lifestyle,” says Karen Pornillos Free People’s Senior Design & Creative Director for Movement.

Technical fabrics will be incorporated in each new piece. Free People is especially excited about the Barely There bra and legging which both have engineered compression and an array of colors and washes. The Halo Legging will feature a moss jersey fabrication, made up of 89% poly and 11% spandex. The material is extremely soft and light weight that provides comfort and allows for flexibility during movement. Other apparel highlights will include the Kyoto Legging, Knotted Tee, and Truth or Dare Bra.

“As a brand, we are passionate about growing FP Movement authentically,” says Abby Morgan Free People’s Director of Marketing. “We are especially excited to work with fitness experts to provide the brand with feedback on the new items.”

The new FP Movement collection will launch on April 3rd, 2017.

