For many startups from smaller countries, their main constraints to growth are the size of their local market and access to growth capital. Our program is designed to help companies commercialize their product in the U.S. quickly and efficiently.

VIAGlobal, the Miami and San Francisco-based launchpad that helps international startups evaluate and execute against their U.S. market potential, announces a strategic partnership with Seedstars Summit, the global startup competition covering more than 65 emerging and developing markets, as a Global Prize partner.

The VIAGlobal Global Prize winner that demonstrates the most potential for U.S. market expansion will be announced on April 6, 2017 at the Seedstars Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland. The winner will be selected from group of regional qualifiers from dozens of countries across Asia, Africa, Central Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

“From the moment that I became involved with Seedstars as a judge and mentor, I knew I wanted to work with Seedstars startups as I could see the quality of companies they were attracting and the value that Seedstars adds in their path to exponential growth.” said Julian Sevillano, CEO and co-founder of VIAGlobal. “For many startups from smaller countries, their main constraints to growth are the size of their local market and access to growth capital. Our program is designed to help companies commercialize their product in the U.S. as quickly and efficiently as possible in order to position themselves for success when they seek additional capital. This helps strengthen their business in their home market as well.”

The VIAGlobal Global Prize winner will receive 12-months of VIAGlobal’s Virtual Presence services, which provide an economical solution for companies that want to expedite a commercial presence in the U.S. without moving personnel immediately. With this service, international startups can incorporate in the U.S. and open a bank account so that they can begin to sell in the U.S. as a U.S. company. They also have access to a suite services across varying support functions that include marketing, accounting and tax services, vendor certification, sales management and regulatory compliance.

“We are excited to partner with VIAGlobal to offer the Virtual Presence Prize to the winners of our Investor Forum, said Alisee de Tonnac, CEO of Seedstars World. “This is a brilliant opportunity for our startups to enter the U.S. market remotely.”

About VIAGlobal:

VIAGlobal is a Miami and San Francisco-based program that facilitates US expansion for international ventures by helping them evaluate their U.S. market potential, establish their U.S. operations, scale their business, raise additional capital, and seek potential partnerships and/or exits. For more information, please visit viaglobal.us or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Seedstars

Seedstars is a Switzerland based startup competition that takes place in emerging markets. They run 65+ local competitions where they identify the best seed-stage startups, give them pitch training and award the winners with an opportunity to compete in the Seedstars Summit where one of them will be crowned Seedstars World Global Winner.