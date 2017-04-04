Mobile Top Up prize in the contest addressed to expats worldwide, on MobileRecharge.com Facebook page 30 seconds to send a recharge to someone! Too Easy. If only all transactions were this simple. (Lee-Annon on Trustpilot.com)

MobileRecharge.com, the website dedicated to expats worldwide, launches a simple Easter contest based on comments. The giveaway is a mobile top up for someone in the winner's family or a friend, living abroad. The only thing participants need to do is leave a comment, sharing briefly what they like about Easter. Comments are expected between April 4-11, 2017. The winner will be picked randomly and announced on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MobileRecharge.Fan/

The prize will consist of a free mobile top up for someone in one of the 135 countries available on MobileRecharge.com. Such mobile credit transfers are usually used by expats to load their relatives' or friends' mobile phones in the motherland.

There are several reasons why expats prefer to send mobile credit online with MobileRecharge.com:



The top up is instant or just takes few seconds, no need to stand in the queue. So, expats save time.

It saves money, since the processing fee is the smallest on the market thanks to lower costs of online business.

The transaction is 100% safe; the service is verified and secured.

It spares family or friends living in remote places of traveling to the store to credit their phones.

A top up makes a quick and practical gift for people back home.

Many expats use the service to support families and friends on a regular basis.

The Facebook contest addresses not only expats, but also travellers who want to recharge their own mobile in countries they pass by, or temporarily live in. If expats buy mobile credit for their families and friends in their countries of origin, travellers use MobileRecharge.com or MobileRecharge app to recharge their own mobile phone, in the country where they travel or temporarily work. It costs nothing to open an account, as well as it costs nothing to get the offers by email or in the News Feed on Facebook.

The new contest before Easter is MobileRecharge.com’s way to make Easter a personal celebration, as well as gather the expat community around a widespread holiday. Anyone can participate, Christians as well as those who celebrate Easter as part of their new home-country custom.

The Facebook community hosts regular contests for its fans. Also, on MobileRecharge.com there are daily promotions on top ups worldwide, especially to the Caribbean, Latin America, and the African countries. The extra credit amounts to 700% bonus on a minim $5 order.

Existing customers who share their opinions on review platforms like Trustpilot.com for example, explain the benefits that keep them loyal to MobileRecharge.com:



Top ups can be made directly on the website in less than 1 minute, or using an app that is free to install from Play Store or App Store.

MobileRecharge app is also available in Spanish for Latin Americans.

The online ordering form is very easy, for both experienced and inexperienced PC or smartphone users; the service has been created per expats' feedback.

The processing fees that apply with MobileRecharge.com are the lowest on the global market.

Customer Support is very responsive on chat and email.

Payment is possible in any currency, no matter the country where one lives.

Paypal is accepted besides all major credit cards.

Transactions are secured, and the service is BBB accredited, along other customer satisfaction authorities.

World Top Up Day offers surprises every year and praises them as a special category of givers that no one else see.

Expats can find specialists who talk their languages, if they have a question or need an explanation.

MobileRecharge.com is a website dedicated to expats worldwide, travellers or professionals who live abroad temporarily, or independent mobile top uppers. MobileRecharge.com is also the initiator of the first World Top Up Day in history, dedicated to top up givers worldwide as a generous social category. The website is a brand of KeepCalling, with more than 10 years of experience on the global market. The mother company is a telecommunications business registered in 2002 in the USA, listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction.