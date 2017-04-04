Antibody Drug Conjugates for Mesothelioma ...patient selection strategy linked to target expression on the tumor is thus critically important...

The authors of a new article on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) say these drugs are most helpful for people who meet certain criteria. Surviving Mesothelioma has more on what that news may mean for mesothelioma patients. Click here to read it now.

In an article in Advances in Therapy, John Lambert and Charles Morris of Massachusetts-based ImmunoGen say the effectiveness of ADCs is largely dependent on how much of the target molecule a patient’s cancer cells produce.

“The development of a patient selection strategy linked to target expression on the tumor is thus critically important for identifying the population appropriate for receiving treatment,” the two conclude.

“Although an ADC like anetumab ravtansine appears to offer new hope for mesothelioma treatment, this article reminds us that these drugs are only effective in the right patients and may be a waste of time and resources for others,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma.

Lambert, JM and Morris, CQ, “Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for personalized treatment of solid tumors: A review”, March 30, 2017, Advances in Therapy, Epub ahead of print, https://www.springermedizin.de/antibody-drug-conjugates-adcs-for-personalized-treatment-of-soli/12189782?fulltextView=true

