Leading Texas-based private lending firm, Noble Capital, today announced the launch of a $250 million Texas real estate fund in partnership with San Francisco-based private investment bank, US Capital Partners, through the firm’s private securities division, US Capital Global Securities (“US Capital”). In addition to increased capacity for Noble Capital’s borrower network, the US Capital / Noble Capital Texas Real Estate Income Fund, LP (“Signature Fund”) will provide a much greater level of sophistication for individuals and family offices looking to invest in the lucrative Texas real estate market.

The real estate investment market today is fragmented with various players who are often focused on too many different regions or approaches, making it difficult for institutional and accredited investors to find the right investment opportunity in the space. US Capital Investment Management, an affiliate of US Capital, will serve as the General Partner of the Signature Fund, leveraging Noble Capital’s existing platform of integrated Texas real estate companies to originate, structure, and service the Fund’s investments.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Noble Capital on this exciting venture focused on the thriving Texas real estate market,” said Charles Towle, Managing Partner, US Capital. “Noble Capital has extensive experience and a notable track record in the market, which will bring unique value to investors in the Fund.”

The Signature Fund - one of the largest of its kind - will also transform the way that Noble Capital operates by allowing the company to implement significant structural enhancements. The Fund not only provides access to increased capital for borrowers, but will also allow for increased efficiency in the borrowing process coupled with greater accuracy and significantly faster closing times.

“US Capital has proven expertise in the fund management space and we are delighted to be partnering with them on this unique initiative,” said Chris Ragland, Chief Operating Officer, Noble Capital. “This Fund launch represents the next phase in our company’s growth and transformation. We realize that timeliness is a critical component in the real estate sector and this fund will enable us to deploy capital more quickly and efficiently to the benefit of our clients.”

Market trends point to the fact that investments occur where growth is happening. Aligned with this concept, the Census Bureau reported that four Texas metro areas collectively added more than 400,000 people in the last year, reinforcing the fact that Texas is a thriving market for real estate investing.

The Signature Fund will capitalize on the popular Texas real estate market, focusing on major areas such as Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas/Fort Worth. As a leading private lender in the state, Noble Capital provides borrowers with the capital they need, through its subsidiary lending company, Streamline Funding, to build or renovate residential housing and other real estate assets.

About Noble Capital

Noble Capital is Texas’ premier private lending company leveraging experience and expert asset management to make short-term investments that produce consistently attractive returns. Backed 100 percent by the Texas real-estate market, Noble Capital bridges the stream of borrowers seeking alternative investment opportunities in Austin, Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth and San Antonio with various finance options. Noble Capital specializes exclusively in real estate-backed hard money lending and has built a full-service lending and loan servicing platform providing pre-screening, underwriting and asset management. For more information, please visit http://www.noblecapital.com.

About US Capital

US Capital Partners is a full-service private investment bank headquartered in San Francisco. US Capital Investment Management, the firm’s private investment and asset management division, leverages a significant track-record of successful investments in small and medium-sized businesses. The division offers both independent investors and institutional investors an opportunity to invest in a variety of carefully managed funds designed to be appropriate for the different risk tolerances and investment objectives of accredited investors. Securities are offered by US Capital Global Securities, member FINRA/SIPC. To learn more, please visit http://www.uscapitalpartners.net.