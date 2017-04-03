We're changing the rules of the game for video and access control for the SMB market: our new integrated solution delivers the most powerful commercial feature set at a price to fit SMB budgets. Matt Kushner, 3xLOGIC CEO Past News Releases RSS 3xLOGIC Wins Prestigious New...

3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated intelligent security solutions, today announced the company will be demonstrating its newest, integrated video and access control software platform at the upcoming ISC West show, in Las Vegas 05-07 April at booth #23067.

“We are changing the rules of the game for video and access control for the SMB market with our new integrated, hosted video and access control solution,” announced Matt Kushner, 3xLOGIC CEO. “We have achieved the most powerful commercial feature set at a price that fits the budget for even the smallest business owners.”

The latest software innovation does not stop at the powerful feature set of pushing notification to a user’s cell phone, or that customers can use their cell phone as their credential, or even that it enables total remote system administration from a mobile device. 3xLOGIC has broken new ground by making this video and access control solution the easiest to install in the industry. There are no wires from the access control system to the video system, all data exchange is through the software. Total ease of installation has been achieved by developing an automated, cloud-based programing tool, so one simply scans a QR code from a smartphone and installation is virtually complete!

This new integrated solution removes the expensive technical labor from the equation of installing commercial integrated video access control security. “The small business market is totally untapped for integrated video and managed access control,” Kushner continued. “Until recently, the cost for a commercial grade, integrated solution was out of reach for the majority of small businesses and even medium-sized businesses.

For the SMB market, integrated video and access was out of reach due mainly to the labor required for such a complex installation process, coupled with the high up-front cost of servers and software. Eliminating the expensive labor component and removing the cost of software and servers have opened the market for SMB customers to enjoy the management benefits of a highly sophisticated, integrated security solution without the crushing up-front labor and capital costs.

“What’s more, now medium and even smaller-size integrator partners have access to this technology as part of their market offer,” said Kushner. Our intergrators can comfortably, competently do the installation while reaping the benefits of growing their RMR business.”

3xLOGIC’s integrated video and access control cloud-based software solution will be demonstrated at booth #23067, during the ISC West tradeshow. General product availability will be by the end of May 2017.

About 3xLOGIC

3xLOGIC Inc. has been a leading innovator in server and cloud-based security technology for 15+ years. The company is recognized for providing easy-to-use surveillance and business intelligence solutions that seamlessly integrate video, access control, and disparate data such as ATM, Point-of-Sale, analytics, and more.

3xLOGIC’s video surveillance solutions are engineered for ease of installation, scalability and affordability combined with a managed services portfolio that enables integrators to effectively evolve from dealers to high-value strategic partners. For more information about 3xLOGIC, please visit our website http://www.3xlogic.com.

For 3xLOGIC Media Queries:

Bruce J. Doneff

Public Relations

843.476.3022

doneff(at)verizon(dot)net

###