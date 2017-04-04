Quantum Spatial “We are extremely excited to be teaming up with PDXWIT to share with attendees how exciting the geospatial world is to not only live in but also to work in,” said Daniele Joudene, senior director, Human Resources at Quantum Spatial.

Quantum Spatial, Inc., the nation’s largest independent geospatial data firm, announced today that the company will be hosting Portland Women in Tech (PDXWIT) on April 5, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. PDT for “Visualizing the World in 3-D”, a special free event that introduces attendees to professional opportunities for women in remote sensing and the geospatial analytics industry, across all technical and management realms. The event is open to the public but space is limited and online registration is required.

“We are extremely excited to be teaming up with PDXWIT to share with attendees how exciting the geospatial world is to not only live in but also to work in,” said Daniele Joudene, senior director, Human Resources at Quantum Spatial. “There are many different career paths and job opportunities for women in this field and we are looking forward to discussing the diversity of backgrounds that brought us here.”

WHAT: Visualizing the World in 3-D

An event to learn more about geospatial analytics and remote sensing technology led by speakers from Quantum Spatial (QSI).

WHEN: Wednesday, April 5, 2017

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. PDT

WHERE: 421 Southwest 6th Avenue, Suite 800

Portland, OR 97204

REGISTER: The event is free to attend, but registration is required.

DETAILS: Presentations by QSI employees include:

What is Remote Sensing? - Heather Borunda-Ferguson, production manager, will provide an overview of the remote sensing industry and Quantum Spatial products, as well as share how this science applies to dozens of applications and offers opportunities for women from a variety of educational backgrounds.

Utilities Analytics and Geospatial Software - Camille Westlake, a solutions developer who helps design new products for utilities, will discuss how utilities use geospatial data to help manage issues and how we create software to help manage that data.

Machine Learning - Kris Barkume, PhD, a project manager who oversees production of QSI’s energy sector products, will show how QSI uses machine learning algorithms to help turn massive, challenging data sets into actionable solutions for its clients.

Applying Developer Skills to Business Intelligence - Heather Ann Bromell, a business analyst, will explain how her team integrates data across disparate data sources into a coherent framework for real-time reporting and detailed analysis.

GIS and Private Contracting - Emily Bray-Nash, specialist, will talk about her non-traditional approach getting into the geospatial industry, starting her own GIS consulting business tailored to non-profits performing habitat restoration in the Upper Klamath Basin of Oregon. Emily is now an analyst specializing in utility analytics.

A Beginner’s Approach to Tackling Python Scripting - Liz Johnson, a technician, will offer an interactive presentation showing some of the ways QSI uses Python to automate mundane tasks and integrate the ArcPy packages into geospatial analysis and data processing.

Thermal Modeling of Stream Systems - Annie Trambley, a technical specialist, is part of a team that uses ArcGIS, TTools and Heat Source numeric modeling software to analyze ortho-photographs, stream flow, LiDAR and thermal infrared radiometry (TIR) data. She’ll explain how these technologies combine to perform thermal modeling of stream systems.

Ground Modelling with LiDAR Technology - Lisa Schmidt, a remote sensing technician, will explain ground modeling with LiDAR - the process and its applications to everyday life that many are unaware of, even within the technical industry.

Field Operations: Survey and Sensor Operation - Anna Stifter, analyst, will talk about the field positions available at QSI, walk through a typical day of operations and discuss the field culture Quantum Spatial cultivates. Plus, you’ll have an opportunity to get hands-on experience with various survey equipment.

About PDXWIT

PDXWIT is a community-based non-profit organization. Our purpose is to strengthen the Portland women in tech community by offering: educational programs, partnerships, mentorships, resources and opportunities. We are unifying a supportive environment for current and potential women in tech, all of whom are committed to helping each other. Our goal is to bring together and empower women in tech and to encourage others to pursue tech careers. This is our step towards reducing the gender imbalance in the industry and addressing the current negative effects of that imbalance on women. For more information, visit http://www.pdxwit.org.

About Quantum Spatial, Inc.

Quantum Spatial, Inc., (QSI) the nation’s largest independent geospatial data firm, provides geographic insights to the largest government and corporate organizations that need geospatial intelligence to mitigate risk, plan for growth, better manage resources and advance scientific understanding. A pioneer in advanced mapping technology, QSI’s end-to-end solutions and services deliver the industry’s highest data quality and accuracy, while leveraging the widest array of technologies for analyzing all types of terrains. Customers use the company’s acquisition, processing, analytics and visualization solutions in a range of technical and scientific disciplines – from geology and biology, to hydrology, forestry and civil engineering. Utilities, oil and gas producers, engineering and construction firms, as well as the military and major government agencies, are QSI customers. QSI has multiple offices around the country. For more information visit quantumspatial.com, join us on LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter @QuantumSpatial.