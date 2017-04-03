Micross Announces Greg Overend joining our Business Development Team

Micross One Solution Logo

Micross is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Overend, a key addition to the Business Development Team. In this role, he’ll be focused primarily on expanding Micross’ assembly subcontract services. Customers today are taking full advantage of Micross’ breadth of capabilities which support the Aerospace & Defense market as a full turnkey solution provider. Greg’s extensive experience & proven track record of success in driving solid relationships in hi-rel sectors makes him an excellent match for this position and will aid even more customers to enjoy this relationship.

Greg brings more than thirty-eight years of experience to Micross having held multiple positions within MS Kennedy culminating in the position of VP of Sales. Mr. Overend earned his degree from Northern Arizona University.

“We’re delighted to have Greg on the team, I’m confident that he will enhance our customer’s long-term relationships and support the growing demand for Micross product and service solutions throughout the hi-rel microelectronics supply chain,” stated Jeremy Adams, Director of Technology Development.

About Micross

Micross is the leading one-source, one-solution provider of Bare Die & Wafers, Advanced Interconnect Technology, Custom Packaging & Assembly, Component Modification Services, Electrical & Environmental Testing and Hi-Rel Products to manufacturers and users of semiconductor devices. In business for more than 35 years, our comprehensive array of high-reliability capabilities serve the global Defense, Space, Medical, Industrial and Fabless Semiconductor markets. Micross possesses the sourcing, packaging, assembly, test and logistics expertise needed to support an application throughout its entire program cycle.

Micross Contact Information:

Greg Overend, Business Development

greg.overend(at)micross(dot)com

Jeremy Adams, Director Technology Development

jeremy.adams(at)micross(dot)com

Valerie Thomas, Marketing Manager

Valerie.thomas(at)micross(dot)com