Metrostudy Acquires Templeton Demographics

Metrostudy, a Hanley Wood company and the leading provider of primary and secondary market information to the housing and related industries nationwide, has acquired Templeton Demographics, LLC, a Texas based data and consulting firm providing demographic and planning services to school districts. As part of the acquisition, Bob Templeton, founder, will continue to lead the firm.

“Hanley Wood is committed to expanding Metrostudy’s data and information platform in order to serve our construction-related audiences and customers,” said Peter Goldstone, CEO of Hanley Wood. “The acquisition of Templeton provides an expansion into an important public sector niche that will benefit nationally from the Metrostudy data set.”

Based in Southlake, Texas, Templeton Demographics has worked in collaboration with Metrostudy over the past decade to serve school districts in Texas. This prior partnership has created a dominant school district demographic data and consulting firm in Texas. The acquisition now enables the expansion of school districts services throughout Metrostudy’s national footprint.

“We are continually evolving our business to deliver end-to-end data and research services to our customers,” noted Chris Veator, President of Metrostudy. “The acquisition of Templeton advances this effort significantly by allowing us to deliver a new range of tools in this important segment. It’s a big win for both Metrostudy and Templeton Demographics customers, who will now have access to the deepest bench of housing industry resources.”

“In our collaborative partnership with Metrostudy, we have admired their data quality and coverage for many years,” Templeton said. “This acquisition will provide a platform for us to accelerate our expansion and to better serve our existing customers with Metrostudy’s vast array of data and consulting products and services. We are excited at the opportunity to join with Hanley Wood and Metrostudy.”

About Metrostudy

Metrostudy is the leading provider of primary and secondary market information to the housing and residential construction industry. Metrostudy’s actionable business intelligence informs investment decisions that mitigate risk and grow revenue for builders, developers, lenders, suppliers, retailers and manufacturers. It’s the construction industry’s only integrated data intelligence solution supported by the most extensive U.S. geographic coverage. Learn more at Metrostudy.com.

About Hanley Wood

Hanley Wood is the premier company serving the information, media, and marketing needs of the residential, commercial design and construction industry. Utilizing the largest analytics and editorially driven Construction Industry Database, the company provides business intelligence and data-driven services. The company produces award-winning media, both digital and print, high-profile executive events, and strategic marketing solutions. To learn more, visit hanleywood.com.