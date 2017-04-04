“For our customers, this validation provides additional assurance that we have the security controls in place to protect their data. Demonstrating we are PCI DSS compliant and audit-ready, especially with our diverse geographic data center locations ....

OneNeck® IT Solutions announced today the company has completed validation of their colocation services by the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard (DSS). OneNeck completed the PCI DSS version 3.2 “Level 1” service provider validation.

According to the PCI Security Standards Council, any merchant who outsources the transmission, processing or storage of payment card data to a third-party is required to verify the provider adheres to the standard. OneNeck proactively requests the assessment of their colocation services, undergoing close scrutiny of their top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin.

The standards OneNeck specifically focuses on receiving PCI DSS validation for include:



Restricting physical access to cardholder data and

Maintaining a policy that addresses information security for all personnel.

“For our customers, this validation provides additional assurance that we have the security controls in place to protect their data,” said Clint Harder, CTO and SVP at OneNeck. “Demonstrating we are PCI DSS compliant and audit-ready, especially with our diverse geographic data center locations, is critical to our customers. It shows them we can securely host their environments as well as deliver other PCI controls to meet the specific cloud and managed services we provide.”

The assessment was performed by Shellman & Company, Inc., an independent CPA firm with extensive IT service provider experience. Securing PCI DSS validation follows last week’s news that OneNeck completed the Type 2 SSAE 16 (SOC 1) and (SOC 2) examination.

In addition to managing and operating top tier data centers, OneNeck also offers a full suite of hybrid IT solutions to connect customers with the right application, on the right cloud and at the right time. For more information, visit oneneck.com.

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, employs nearly 550 people throughout the U.S. The company offers hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services, IT hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom/TDS®), headquartered in Madison, Wis., operates OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and BendBroadband, which is part of TDS Broadband Service LLC. Combined, the company employs more than 3,400 people. Visit tdstelecom.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 500® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately six million customers nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Broadband Service LLC. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. employs 10,300 people. Visit tdsinc.com.