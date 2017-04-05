Village Podiatry Centers announces the acquisition of a new podiatrist in Dalton, GA. Foot and ankle physician Spencer Misner, DPM, is the primary podiatric care provider at Dalton Foot and Ankle Surgery Center at 1432 Broadrick Drive, Dalton GA 30720.

Dr. Maria Pacheco, who is also practicing in Dalton, will be joining Dr. Misner on Broadrick Drive. Both Dr. Pacheco and Dr. Misner are looking forward to collaborating in serving the Dalton community. Village Podiatry Centers offers all-inclusive treatment of a wide variety of foot and ankle conditions, including podiatric surgery, laser treatment, innovative heel pain therapy, and diabetic foot care.

“Our practice is very fortunate to have Dr. Misner as part of our Village Podiatry Centers family. He is a well-established foot doctor with a thriving practice and is well loved by his many patients. The addition of Dr. Misner’s practice will allow us to extend our comprehensive high quality care throughout the growing Dalton community.” -- Dr. David Helfman, DPM and CEO, Village Podiatry Centers

Dr. Misner specializes in non-surgical treatments of foot, ankle and heel pain. In addition to primary podiatric care, Dr. Misner offers a wide range of services including wound care, diabetic foot and limb care, plantar fasciitis, as well as sports medicine and trauma injuries of the foot and ankle.

Dr. Misner is an accomplished physician and is a board certified member of the American Podiatric Medical Association, member of Georgia Podiatric Medical Association, and a diplomat of the American Board of Wound Management. Dr. Misner graduated from Illinois State College in 1977 and attended Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago. Afterwards, he completed a residency with the Western Reserve Care System in Youngstown, Ohio. Most recently, Dr. Misner had his own podiatry practice in Dalton for 35 years and then joined the Village Podiatry Centers family.

About Village Podiatry Centers: Village Podiatry Centers, a division of Extremity Healthcare, Inc., is the largest foot and ankle surgical practice in the Southeast and one of the largest Podiatry practices in the country. Village Podiatry Centers has more than 45 Doctors and 36 offices throughout the metro-Atlanta area, Middle Georgia and Tennessee. Our highly experienced board-certified and board qualified physicians provide comprehensive treatment and surgery for all foot & ankle conditions and injuries.