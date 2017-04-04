The Dialogic DSI SWS will allow us to offer intelligent, value-added routing-based services at high scale that can help our network provider customers across Africa rapidly deliver services involving SMS, USSD, and fraud detection.

Dialogic, a cloud-optimized applications and infrastructure solutions provider for service providers, enterprises, and developers, announced today that COURE Software and Systems Inc. (COURE), a business automation firm operating in the US and Nigeria, has selected the Dialogic® DSI Signaling Web Services (DSI SWS) as the core platform to expand the capabilities of its Number Management Services (NMS) offered to value-added service providers and network operators across Africa.

The DSI SWS is a scalable, high-performance signaling platform that provides connectivity between SS7- and SIGTRAN-based mobile networks and has a Web Services/REST API to simplify mobile VAS application development. COURE will deploy the DSI SWS platform to support SMS and Unstructured Supplementary Services Data (USSD) network-based services that require number lookups, LNP, specialized routing, and security and fraud detection capabilities.

The COURE solution enables access to the service provider’s Home Location Register (HLR), Visitor Location Register (VLR), and Short Messaging Service Centers (SMSC) to start offering value-added services to customers that include:



Detection of fraudulent transactions for banking and financial enterprises

Bulk SMS offload

Do-Not-Disturb services to help reduce or stop unwanted calls or texts

“The Dialogic DSI SWS will allow us to offer intelligent, value-added routing-based services at high scale that can help our network provider customers across Africa rapidly deliver services involving SMS, USSD, and fraud detection,” said Uche Onwudiwe, CEO of COURE. “The virtualized DSI SWS platform allows us to offer these capabilities as a network service so our customers don’t have to deploy the infrastructure – that helps them save CAPEX and implement services faster.”

“Service providers are looking for virtualized enabling technology to rapidly build applications and deliver services to stay competitive in the market,” said Jim Machi, SVP of Product Management and Marketing. “We hope to continue innovating enabling technologies that help service providers build value for their customers.”

DSI SWS can enable service providers to build innovative services that bring together subscriber location, device level interaction over USSD, and messaging using standard web services development techniques. It can be deployed as either a hardware or fully virtualized software appliance.

About Dialogic

Dialogic is a leading cloud-optimized solutions provider for real-time communications media, applications, and infrastructure to service providers and developers around the globe. Based in Parsippany, NJ with offices worldwide, Dialogic helps 48 of the world’s top 50 mobile operators, and nearly 1,000 application developers build and deploy on agile networks. Learn more about how Dialogic is enabling agility by following us on Twitter @Dialogic, and visiting http://www.dialogic.com and the Dialogic Blog for the latest industry news, trends and advice.

Dialogic is a registered trademark of Dialogic Corporation or a subsidiary thereof (“Dialogic”). Other trademarks mentioned and/or marked herein belong to their respective owners.

About COURE Software and Systems

COURE Technologies Inc., is an Information Technology Solutions Provider that has been providing businesses and organizations with high quality, honest and dependable services since 1998. At COURE, we seek out partnerships that blend our technical expertise with our clients’ industry knowledge to produce the most comprehensive and productive solution for efficiency and effectiveness. Our team of certified professionals through the release and management of our products focus on creating solutions that are efficient in performance, effective in functionality and most importantly simple to use. We aim to seamlessly infuse technology into our clients’ daily processes without the typical downtime or learning curve experienced by other solutions. Our solid technical background, sound business methodologies and ethics combine to give our customers the advantages they need to succeed in today's competitive business and organizational environment. NMS is amongst the various services that we effectively and efficiently provide to our clients.

